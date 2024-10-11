“Have a Different Dog in Them”: Track Veterans Discuss Noah Lyles’ Potential Contribution to Team USA Men’s Relay

As enthralling as track and field is as a sport, it’s the rivalries between nations that keep the fans on their toes. Particularly, the tiff between Jamaica and the USA has been a long-standing competition where each meet and athlete is scrutinized to determine who could win against whom. Noah Lyles has been one of the few icons of the sport who has garnered attention for several reasons, including his role in this banter.

Recently, in a candid chat between track veterans Asafa Powell, Tyson Gay, and Justin Gatlin, they discussed Lyles’ role in the team and how he could amp up their chances of leveling up to Jamaica. They picked out various athletes who could be a threat to Team USA and analyzed where Lyles stood among them.

The trio began by agreeing on how the current Jamaican relay team was the best the country has ever had since 2016. With icons like Kishane Thompson leading the troupe, the pace and synergy among them necessary for a relay proved to be advantageous.

“I believe Kishane has a few metres to hold Noah off, in my opinion. And I believe if he’s in contact, it’s going to be tough.”

Gay might have had strong opinions about the long-standing rivalry between Lyles and Thompson, but he also clarified that the ultimate relay performance boiled down to how they fared at the 100m finals.

“A lot of times when people run the anchor leg, people have like a dog in them.”

The veterans listed that the ideal relay setup for Team USA would include Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, and Noah Lyles, particularly as the last leg to wrap up with a grand finish. With a compelling set from Team Jamaica to go up against, things would look interesting when they lock horns again.

However, Gatlin stressed the curveballs that relays tend to throw at athletes that render their speed as a secondary factor. He believed that track icons must focus on teamwork and synergy that helps players pass the baton with full efficiency.

Even the best individual sprinters can face trouble if the baton passes turn out faulty or unsynchronized. Fans witnessed this at the Paris Olympics when Team USA was disqualified due to a botched baton pass. The veterans hoped that with Lyles’ addition, things might improve in the speed sector, and as long as they worked together, they could beat the best.