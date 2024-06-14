After an Electrifying 100M Win, Lamont Marcell Jacobs Secures Another Gold for Team Italy With an Uplifting Message for Fans

All eyes were on the 2024 European Championships, as the track meet showcased athletes’ preparation for the Olympic season. Although there were some out-of-the-box results in the event, Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ win topped them all. The Italian defended his 100-meter title despite not having a good season till now.

To fans’ amazement, the Italian sprinter has done it again, this time in the 4×100-meter relay competition, helping Team Italy win the gold medal. To celebrate, he has written a lengthy message for his admirers on X in an upbeat attitude ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Securing the dazzling gold medal for Team Italy, especially in Rome, is a magnificent moment for not only the athletes but also the home crowd, who have been waiting for their country’s runners to acquire motivation ahead of such a significant event.

Jacobs describes how the team, which included him, Matteo Melluzzo, Lorenzo Patta, and Filippo Tortu, were pumped up for the relay race and how, despite the opposition, they delivered a brilliant 37.82 seconds to secure the victory. The Italian runner also believes that the team gave their all throughout the sprint and is honored to experience such a magical moment with their home crowd.

The relay event has also fueled not only Jacobs but also Italian racers preparing for the Olympics, as he writes:

“Heading to the Olympics after such a European Championship fills us with even more energy and desire to hit the track and bring home more results. Keep following and supporting us, because we need you and we will bring you more joy.”

GOOD MORNING ITALY! Last night, in the magical setting of the European Championships in Rome 2024, we won the gold in the 4×100! We entered the track very charged and full of energy. We wanted this victory and we took it, giving 100% to bring home this magnificent result.… pic.twitter.com/Wontgo1fJI — Lamont Marcell Jacobs (@crazylongjumper) June 13, 2024

Despite clinching the victory with his own raw pace, the athlete acknowledges that it would not have been possible without the support of his fans. This is also not the first time he has thanked his admirers for their loyalty, which is a major aspect that inspires him before each race.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs Shutting Down the Naysayers and Appreciating His Fans

Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ 2024 season began with a bump. During the Oslo Diamond League, he was heavily criticized for not being on par with athletes of his ability who set speeds faster than the optimum 10 seconds. He has yet to surpass that mark this Olympic season, but he didn’t even need to, as he was able to defend his 100-meter title at the European Championships by running a 10.02 with a 0.7 tailwind.

Many skeptics were silenced as a result, as the Italian sprinter was not on their list of must-wins this season. After capturing the gold medal, the athlete took to social media to thank his supporters, and he also stated that he has completely modified his plan, with higher ambitions set for the coveted Paris Olympics.