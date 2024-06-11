“We Are Not Yet at Our Peak”: Lamont Marcell Jacobs Sends Out Bold Statement After Reclaiming His 100M European Championship Title

Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs was a question mark heading into the 2024 season. Although many were unsure about the way the two-time Olympic gold champion performed in the opening races, he replied to all the critics in his own style. He recently won the 100-meter European Championship title and following that, released a lengthy statement on his official X profile.

The Italian sprinter has been given a much-needed ray of hope, and he will not allow a single opportunity to slip past him. After suffering an injury that devastated his 2023 season and a protracted recuperation period, he made no secret of his ambitions to compete in the Olympics.

Being a two-time European champion has given him the motivation he needs to improve his performance, as he writes:

“I have completely overhauled my training, and slowly but surely, we are seeing the results. Even though we are not yet at our peak, I know we can still improve. The important thing is to keep working hard.”

Despite the many obstacles in his path, he was able to get beyond them with the support of his followers and by adopting a new strategy in addition to his usual training regimen.

The track star’s adaptability demonstrates his commitment to achieving his goal of winning the coveted Olympic gold medal and his refusal to give up easily due to a few setbacks. Along with his inspirational statements, Jacobs has shared an honest message with his supporters and fellow Italian athletes, stating:

“I am also very proud of the Italian team. We are growing a lot, not only in speed but in many other disciplines as well. My teammates are determined and hit the field with a desire to win that hasn’t been seen in a long time. Seeing Italy achieve these results is truly exciting. Thank you all for your support. Let’s keep working and dreaming big!”

Jacobs has gained the necessary drive for the remainder of the season from the European Championship. Even if his amazing 10.02 was not faster than the season’s best timing, it is still something to be proud of and strive for when he shows up at the next track event. However, the Italian runner’s journey to the Olympics won’t be easy, as he will be up against a formidable African rival in the 100-meter division.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ 100-meter Track Competitor

While two-time Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs is back on track with a respectable performance, he might look into South African sprinter Akani Simbine.

The one-time African champion has not lost a single 100-meter event in 2024, and he even went for the sweet world lead of 9.90 seconds at the Atlanta City Games.

His recent performance at the Oslo Diamond League was particularly noteworthy, as he dominated the field with a 9.94, aided by a 0.4 tailwind. When these two Olympic sprinters return to the major stage, it will be a rematch after Jacobs defeated Simbine at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.