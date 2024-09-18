Anderson Emerole and Preet Majithia Analyze Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 2024 Season Wrap up in Brussels

After a spectacular Diamond League Final in Brussels, Anderson Emerole and Preet Majithia got down to discuss the races in their CITIUS MAG Podcast. Eventually, their talk turned to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who completed a dream 2024 track and field season by competing in two invitational races in the 200 and 400 meters at King Baudouin Stadium.

While Emerole admitted that a few track events were coming up in the remaining months of this year, the Diamond League, one of the campaign’s major leagues, officially concluded in Brussels, capping off the 2024 track and field season.

McLaughlin-Levrone, although not qualified to compete in a Diamond League Final due to her lack of participation in any earlier DL events this season, took part in an invitational race in the women’s 200 and 400 meters.

Emerole said the American hurdler contacted the meet director and expressed interest in competing in the invitational races. And despite challenging weather conditions, McLaughlin-Levrone participated and won the 400 and 200 meters in 49.11 and 22.40 seconds, respectively.

Emerole also wondered about Majithia’s thoughts on the American hurdlers’ season finale. Majithia first said there was a social media conflict among track fans about how McLaughlin-Levrone was introduced to the event.

He explained that while fans believed the Diamond League rules had been bent to allow the American hurdler to compete in the race, a few other “wild card rules” allowed such athletes to compete in significant events. These were introduced in the middle of the 2023 season, with officials allowing Jakob Ingebrigtsen to run the 3000, 5000, and 1500 meters.

Although Majithia sympathized with supporters who adhered to the rules, he acknowledged the existence of exceptions. He emphasized McLaughlin-Levrone’s popularity in the community and that any track meet would be thrilled to have her compete in their events.

Majithia observed that the American athlete had an introverted demeanor and discussed the emotions that the athlete was experiencing on the second day of the Brussels event.

“On the first day, she was still in the zone, wanted to move on quickly, because she had the 200 left. But, I think on that second day, you could see she was so happy. You know, she was really kind of bouncing, and you can see her personality coming out. I think everyone just wants to see more of that.“

Emerole agreed with his co-host about the emotions that he saw in the American hurdler. He stated that his first-day interview lasted around 20 seconds, but the second day revealed a whole different version of McLaughlin-Levrone.

Emerole then highlighted the athlete’s spectacular season, stating that she has reached her goals and will look forward to an excellent 2025 season, as she would be running in many major events like the 2025 Tokyo World Championships and Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.