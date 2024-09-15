Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shares Her Perspectives on the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the trailblazing hurdler and current Olympic champion, recently gave her thoughts on the evolving landscape of track and field, particularly emphasizing the concept of the Grand Slam Track.

McLaughlin-Levrone joined Citius Mag for a post-race interview following the Brussels Diamond League Final to recap her 2024 season. As the discussion progressed, the focus shifted towards the overall perception of the American hurdler as she gears up for a promising 2025 track and field season.

She would be participating in Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track in 2025, so the journalists were curious about her excitement for the 400-meter flat race and the 400-meter hurdles in that event.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her optimistic outlook on the Grand Slam Track, saying:

“Yeah, I think it will be fun. Honestly, being able to do two events and kind of just challenge yourself also using some of those as training blocks, like, I think it’s just going to be really cool to see that dynamic and see the sport grow and popularity, and so I’m excited to be a part of that.“

In June 2024, a month before the Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone was revealed as the first racer in Johnson’s upcoming track and field league for the 2025 season.

The athlete was overflowing with anticipation and determination as she set her sights on the 2024 season. Following her participation in the USATF New York City Grand Prix, her primary focus was honing her hurdling skills, and she was fervently committed to defending her Olympic title, which she had clinched in Tokyo.

McLaughlin-Levrone eventually completed her goals and was ready to compete in more race categories, which she did by winning the Brussels Diamond League Final in the invitational women’s 200-meter and 400-meter sprints.

Apart from seeing an entirely new opportunity for her to shine, McLaughlin-Levrone was also pleased about GST’s potential to increase the popularity of track and field, which was a critical component for the sport.

During the 2024 season, the athlete won multiple accolades, including two Olympic gold medals in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and the 4×400-meter relays.

However, she has set her main goal for the 2025 season and looks forward to several prestigious tournaments, including the Tokyo World Championship.