“This Is a Legend”: Sha’Carri Richardson Praises LeBron James for His Desire to Be Remembered Beyond Basketball

This year has been fruitful for Sha’Carri Richardson after she won the gold and silver medals at her debut Olympics in Paris. However, her significance runs far beyond the track, setting an inspiring image for many. She recently highlighted a similar aspect in another legendary athlete — LeBron James — who talked about legacies beyond the field.

Being a good team player isn’t enough for an athlete to establish an image that sears into the minds of fans. Public figures like James have gone above and beyond their sport to make sure there’s more to their resume than just excellent play-throughs.

In a recent chat in ‘The Shop’, James revealed how he’d want people to remember him a century from now on. And in a surprising twist, it wasn’t his legacy in basketball alone. The Lakers star has been one of the most influential figures in the sports world and has used this image to initiate various charitable causes surrounding his community.

James has already been a trailblazer for bringing about a good change, from opening up schools that focus on the welfare of young children to rallying against racial and social injustice. None of these activities involve his time at the court, and therefore, he wants people to remember him for his initiatives beyond the game.

“If it’s just the game of basketball that people talk about me in…I’ve kind of failed my mission.”

This statement in the interview inspired Richardson, who herself has been a popular figure in highlighting certain crucial causes beyond the track. Being one of the primary role models of how black women choose to represent themselves while sprinting, Richardson championed various forms of expressing oneself.

In an Instagram story, she shared James’ statement, hailing his words about creating a name beyond one’s sport. And above all, she highlighted the importance of being a human first before the recognition of a top-level athlete.

“This is a legend! Everybody doesn’t play sports but everyone knows what it’s like to be a human…”

With her long nails, vividly-colored wigs, and clean makeup, she made bold statements on several occasions. As a female black athlete inspired by the women in her family, she chose these forms of expression to blend style and peak athleticism.

Richardson uses these tools to showcase her human side, having once stressed about how being an athlete makes people see her as some form of a superhero. Just like James, she wishes fans to remember her for things beyond the sport, which would make her legacy a success.