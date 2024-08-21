Sha’Carri Richardson Reflects on the Pre-race Atmosphere and the Thrill of Running Fast

Sha’Carri Richardson recently participated in a Q&A session with BBC Sport on Instagram and shared her thoughts on the pre-race atmosphere and the sensation of sprinting in competitions.

Richardson’s impressive career includes participation in major events such as the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Her recent achievement of becoming an Olympic champion came after anchoring Team USA to gold in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Recognizing the pressure athletes face during major events, Richardson commented:

“It be so tense back there; everybody has to be so quiet and just so serious, and I just be like y’all. Like, yes, we are gonna race each other. Yes, we are gonna do what we do regardless, but still. Relax, whoosah!”

She noted that before competitions, participants are given a brief moment to prepare before heading on the track. Her opponents often appear very serious and quiet, which she interprets as self-imposed pressure.

The American sprinter agreed that they are undoubtedly competing, but she does not see the value in being overly focused and creating a stressful environment for themselves.

Richardson was also asked, “What does it feel like to run fast?” In an encouraging tone, the athlete responded, saying:

“Like in the movies, you know how like everything just like be slowing down, and it’s you, just you’re the only thing that’s moving. That’s literally how I feel.”

The Olympic champion likened the experience to being in a movie spotlight, describing how everything around her seems to slow down while she moves faster than everyone else.

This thrill has also spurred the sprinter to success, as she has achieved one of her long-term objectives of competing in and winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games. However, Richardson’s path to Olympic glory was not without its challenges.

Richardson’s quest for Olympic glory

Richardson’s journey to Olympic glory faced a setback in 2021 when she was suspended for one month by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for doping, preventing her from competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

However, she rebounded in subsequent years, winning multiple track meet accolades and becoming a two-time world champion. At the Paris Olympics, Richardson finished second in the women’s 100-meter race and led the United States to victory in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Also known for her rapid speech, Richardson admitted that her teammates often struggle to understand her until she slows down. Richardson’s distinctive style has also become iconic.

In an interview with Vogue, she credited her grandmother and aunt for encouraging her to express her true self through her appearance, including her hair, clothes, and nails.