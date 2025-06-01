Noah Lyles, Who Started Therapy at the Age of 12 With Mom Keisha’s Support, Tells Cam Newton How It Mentally Strengthened Him

Noah Lyles is the embodiment of determination and hard work. The Olympic gold medalist has been winning medals for years, but none of it would have been possible if he hadn’t started early and made the necessary sacrifices. His parents, especially his mother Keisha, who were both track athletes themselves, knew exactly what it would take for their son to become the best in the world.

Advertisement

Lyles has been open about his struggles with asthma, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and depression. Running with asthma alone is a major challenge—add those other hurdles, and it’s easy to see how they could have shaken anyone’s confidence and mental resilience. But Noah had a key advantage: a mother who understood the importance of mental health. Keisha made sure he began therapy at an early age.

She knew that if her son was going to compete in an intense sport like track and field, he needed more than just physical ability. He had to learn how to cope with loss, disappointment, and adversity. Noah opened up about therapy on a recent episode of the Cam Newton podcast and how it gave him the emotional tools to face setbacks and rise above them, helping to shape him into the champion he is today.

“I have done some form of therapy since I was 12 years old. That’s when I was diagnosed with ADD, Dyslexia, and all that stuff. I actually got a sports therapist when I was in high school because I’m like I’m going to these big competitions. I need to be mentally strong enough and capable enough to know that whatever stage I walk on, I’m going to be prepared for it. It’s not just on track that I need to be prepared for. I need to prepare for life.”

Therapy didn’t just prepare Noah Lyles for the track—it equipped him to handle the curveballs life would inevitably throw his way. It gave him a deeper understanding of the human psyche and built the mental resilience that has become just as vital to his success as his speed. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of his mother, Keisha.

Having faced her own battles with mental health, Keisha knew firsthand how important it was for her son to have the right tools to face his challenges head-on. She made therapy a priority early on, ensuring Noah had a healthy way to process the obstacles in his life.

Lyles embraced every lesson she passed down, understanding that seeking help, especially through therapy, was not a weakness but a strength. It became a cornerstone of his journey, allowing him to manage his struggles and stay focused on becoming the best version of himself, both on and off the track.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet it still carries a stigma that makes many people hesitant to seek help. As a result, countless individuals suffer in silence, grappling with the crippling effects of untreated mental health issues. What they need to realize is that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s a powerful act of self-awareness and self-love.

Stories like Noah Lyles’s can play a crucial role in shifting this mindset. By openly acknowledging his struggles and embracing therapy, Lyles shows that strength lies in vulnerability and in taking charge of one’s well-being. His journey can inspire others to be more honest about their own mental health and encourage them to seek the support they deserve.