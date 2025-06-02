Noah Lyles Tells Cam Newton How ‘Sprint’ Made Him a Global Figure: “High Schoolers Came Up to Me & Said – You’re the Guy From Netflix”

Noah Lyles was already a celebrated figure and a household name in the U.S. thanks to his dominance on the track. But his star rose to even greater heights after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he finally captured gold in the 100 meters, solidifying his status as the fastest man in the world. Millions tuned in to watch him sprint to the finish line. But why were so many people suddenly so invested in his journey? A major reason was Netflix’s hit docuseries, Sprint.

Advertisement

The series gave audiences an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the world’s fastest athletes, documenting their preparation for the Olympics. It followed the buildup through key events like the 2023 Diamond League and the 2023 World Athletics Championships. And at the center of it all was Noah Lyles.

Lyles quickly became the breakout star of the show. His charisma, honesty, and intensity on and off the track made him a compelling figure for viewers around the world. According to Lyles himself, the show catapulted his fame to new heights, even before he stepped onto the Olympic stage in Paris.

“After that came out, I was more popular than I have ever been. And this was before Paris happened. I was shocked. I went out in London and I had high schoolers coming up to me and be like, ‘You are the guy from Netflix. You are the guy from “Sprint”. I have been to London many times and I have never gotten recognized to the point where I was like,” I don’t think I can leave the hotel”.

In essence, Sprint did for Noah Lyles what Drive to Survive did for Formula 1—it brought the sport to a wider audience and turned one of its top athletes into a global icon.

This increased marketability, along with his success on the field, made him turn down the chance to participate in Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.

Noah Lyles turned down Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson introduced the idea of Grand Slam Track—a groundbreaking professional league for track and field athletes—back in February of last year. The league, the first of its kind, officially launched this year and runs from April through June. Most of the slams have already taken place, with only the Los Angeles Slam remaining.

The league has attracted numerous world-class athletes and generated significant buzz in the track and field world. However, one major name is noticeably absent: Noah Lyles. The reigning Olympic champion opted not to participate, famously stating, “No Michael Johnson.”

But why did Lyles choose to sit out of an event that clearly aims to elevate the sport and offer substantial benefits to athletes, both on and off the track, especially financially? It’s because Johnson refused to meet his valuation.

Since the league hires athletes to compete in four meets, they must meet each runner’s individual market value.

Michael Johnson did approach Noah Lyles with an offer to participate, but the reigning Olympic gold medalist felt he was being lowballed. In Lyles’s view, he had already built a strong personal brand—one that deserved a bigger piece of the pie, even before his Olympic triumph in Paris.

“I’ve worked very hard to increase my value in the sport. When he came to me and asked me to be part of it, he gave me a number, and we said that number is not a fraction of what my worth is right now. This was before the Olympics. We came back from the Olympics, I said I like what you are doing. I like to be part of it. But I’m not going to financially gain on one side, I have to market-wise get value from it.”

He was the only notable omission. Sha’Carri Richardson also didn’t take part, even though athletes had the opportunity to earn up to $400k from prize money. In Noah’s absence, Kenny Bednarek (2020 and 2024 Olympic silver medalist) won the 100 m in three slams that have concluded so far.