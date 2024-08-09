“Big Deal”: Track World Buzzes as Quincy Wilson Joins Men’s 4x400M Relay Team

Quincy Wilson competes in the finals of the men’s 400 meters during day four of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Credit-© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The track and field community is abuzz with excitement as 16-year-old phenom Quincy Wilson prepares to make his Olympic debut on the U.S. men’s 4×400-meter relay team.

In a surprising update reported by FloTrack on X, it has been confirmed that Wilson, the standout athlete from Bullis School in Maryland, will not only join the team but will also be in the lead-off leg for the team.

The young athlete acknowledged this update on his Instagram with a note, saying:

“Tune in Friday Morning @ 5:05am est #teamusa”

Wilson’s journey, however, has been fraught with ups and downs, as his coach, Joe Lee, withdrew him from the mixed 4×400-meter relay squad a few days ago.

This caused a stir in the track community, as supporters were excited to see him compete at the Stade de France. The withdrawal also raised concerns about the youngster’s future, as Team USA officials hadn’t confirmed his participation in the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the time.

However, the decision to entrust a 16-year-old athlete with Team USA’s Olympic gold was bold, and many fans praised the officials for giving Wilson the opportunity to prove himself at the pinnacle of track and field.

That’s a big deal. We need to be supportive of the process. I am excited to see what Q will do. I believe Norwood split 44.3 and 44.4 on the lead off for the mixed. If we get that from the kid that will be perfect. He really does have a strong finish. We will need every bit.. — Brian (@CezBrian) August 8, 2024

According to this admirer, the confirmation of the 16-year-old athlete running in the men’s 4×400-meter relay made it evident that the USATF has huge plans for Wilson in the next years, leaving them delighted.

I see Favor all over this young man. May he continue to strive IN stride!! BIG plans for his future — Denise L Bullock (@Couselor7DLB) August 8, 2024

This track enthusiast pointed out that offering such a large opportunity to a 16-year-old would only benefit Team USA in the long run, as it would serve as a developing road for the athlete.

Very prudent move by US. This experience will exponentially comeback to reward them — HIKATUBE (@hikatube) August 8, 2024

Several individuals applauded the officials’ decision, and one fan expressed their emotions with a GIF.

Many of the athletes representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics are from Maryland, and a citizen was simply proud of them.

Maryland really running the Olympics! Imagine if we were a big state! — BIG JEEZY (@J_JEEZY32) August 8, 2024

The United States men’s 4×400-meter relay team would compete in Heat 1 of the event. With Wilson having chosen to take the first split of the race, the Americans would see one of the most memorable moments take place at the Stade de France.