Quincy Wilson Misses Out on Mixed 4x400M Relay at Paris Olympics Despite Breakthrough Success

Quincy Wilson competes in the finals of the men’s 400 meters during day four of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Credit-© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quincy Wilson rose to prominence during the 2024 season after qualifying for the Paris Olympics at the US Olympic Trials. He was due to compete in the men’s and mixed 4×400-meter relays at the Stade de France.

However, the athlete’s mother, Monique Wilson, has verified on Instagram that her son will not be running in the mixed 4×400-meter relay. She further emphasized that, while the official website said that her son was slated to run in the category, it was incorrect, as she noted in the caption:

“Bon jour!! Although it says differently on the Official Olympic site, the Coach notified Quincy that he will not be running in the Mixed 4x400m relay… thanks for ALL the support!!”

Monique Wilson provided no further explanation for the withdrawal from one of track and field’s most anticipated divisions. Her son is a 400-meter prodigy, and it was made clear from the start that he will not compete in any individual events but will instead focus on relays.

This major decision, just days before the event by his coach, Joe Lee, has caused confusion among track enthusiasts. There’s still the men’s 4×400-meter relay available for the Bullis School emerging star, and American supporters are hoping to see him compete at the Stade de France.

Wilson overcame numerous challenges to reach this stage of the Olympic Games. He made headlines in March by accelerating and shattering the high school indoor 400-meter national record, establishing himself as a prodigy.

Wilson and three other young athletes lined up on the grid for the 400-meter indoor event, wearing a yellow New Balance jersey. The young gun secured the first 200- meters of the event in 21.86 seconds, and while many expected him to slow down, he surprised everyone by increasing his speed.

With each stride, the 16-year-old gained an advantage over his rivals, and there was no one to challenge him for the victory. With a strong 45.76-second time, the youngster crossed the finish line first and broke the U20 indoor record.