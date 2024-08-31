Christian Coleman Reflects on Emotions Following 2nd Place Finish at Rome Diamond League

American sprinter Christian Coleman shared his emotional response after securing second place in the 100-meter Rome Diamond League meet event. The high-profile track and field competition, part of the prestigious Diamond League series, saw Coleman narrowly miss out on the top spot by clocking 9.92 seconds.

The Rome Diamond League was the athlete’s first race after a disappointing Olympic campaign that included a disqualification in the men’s 4×100-meter relay. In his interview with Citius Mag following the race, the American sprinter discussed the event’s highs and lows.

This was the athlete’s first 100 meters since the US Olympic Trials, where he failed to qualify for Team USA. Coleman was open about his feelings and revealed:

“I felt a little rusty. Just because I mean, I haven’t ran open 100 since trials, and you know what I mean, changing a lot in my personal life, my training, and everything. So, I feel good for coming back.“

Coleman was a fan favorite for the 100 meters before the Olympic Games. However, after placing fourth in the 100-meter individual race in the US Olympic Trials, he was not eligible to compete in the event. This was a significant change for the American sprinter.

Coleman was optimistic about going into the Rome Diamond League event and planned to do well. The 28-year-old also has set his sights on the Diamond League finals, just a few weeks away.

After reasserting his dominance with a near-sub-9.9 performance in Rome, the American sprinter expressed gratitude for the support that propelled him back into the spotlight.

“I feel ready; I mean, I know I’ve done everything on my part. Give myself the best shot, put myself in the best position, despite the circumstances and everything, and so, at this point, just got to let it happen.“

Coleman also answered the media person’s questions about the changes openly. He started by paying tribute to Tim Hall, his coach from college, who he recently parted ways with.

The 28-year-old also agreed that as a professional athlete, his attention was consistently on big events, and after failing to earn a position in the 100-meter individual trials for the Olympics, it was clear he wanted to make a change.

The American’s experience with his new coach, Dennis Mitchell, has been beneficial, and thanks to this 9.92 mark, he can now face the Diamond League Finals with confidence.