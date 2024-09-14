“Didn’t Necessarily Do Everything”: Christian Coleman Reflects on Rollercoaster Season After Brussels Diamond League Final

Following his 100-meter sprint in the Brussels Diamond League Final, Christian Coleman took a moment to reflect on his season, which had been full of ups and downs. In an honest admission, the American athlete acknowledged his hardships throughout the campaign while remaining optimistic about the forthcoming season.

“How you felt about the year?” A Citius Mag journalist asked Coleman during the post-race interview in Brussels. While recognizing the positives of the 2024 season, the 28-year-old did not disregard the difficult times he had experienced.

Coleman associated his current season with the phrases “transformational and transition.” He emphasized how he dealt with a coaching change and numerous personal challenges, acknowledging that he was still evolving as an athlete.

Coleman mentioned that while many fans in the track world regard those who compete as simply athletes, there is always a human element to these sportsmen, including him.

Aside from physical training in the sport, he emphasized that mental health is vital in preparation. Coleman later reflected on his 2024 season, saying:

“I feel like it’s just been a summer where I didn’t necessarily do everything I wanted to do. But I feel like everything happening how it’s supposed to, and a lot of things unfolded how they needed to, just so I could be better in my next phase.“

Coleman was a fan favorite for the Paris Games since the season began in 2024. However, things did not go as planned, and the athlete could not achieve several seasonal goals.

He acknowledged the difficult times, but through an optimistic perspective, he saw how everything turned out exactly as it should. The Brussels Diamond League Final was his last competition for the 2024 season.

The athlete hoped to win the Diamond League title, but he had to settle for second place with a time of 10.00 seconds. Ackeem Blake stunned everyone with 9.93 seconds, as Fred Kerley settled for a third-place finish with a time of 10.01 seconds.

Coleman admitted that while his efforts certainly generated results, there were other times when the contrary occurred. However, he is optimistic for the 2025 season because he is confident in his training regimen.