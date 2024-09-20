Fans Celebrate Anna Cockrell’s “Best Season” Yet as She Takes a Well-Deserved Break

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Anna Cockrell (USA) celebrates her silver medal in the womenís 400m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

After a string of strong performances in various track events throughout the 2024 season, American hurdler Anna Cockrell wrapped it up with an upbeat note. When the update reached her fans, they were in awe of the athlete.

On Instagram, Cockrell was very frank about her assessment of her season, saying:

“Officially saying goodbye to the best season of my life (so far! ).“

Despite facing numerous challenges during the 2024 season, the athlete found immense joy in every moment she spent on the track. However, after competing in numerous races and obtaining her first Olympic medal, she decided to take some time away from the sport.

“These last few months have been unbelievable, and I’m so grateful for every single moment. Looking forward to taking a nice lil break from spikes“

Her final race was in the Brussels Diamond League, where she officially concluded her season. Cockrell also posted three photos from the Rome Diamond League, where she won a DL event for the first time in her career.

In addition to showing her relaxed and enjoying herself, the photos captured her candid expressions. The Instagram post eventually went viral, and as it reached her followers, they were filled with admiration for their favorite athlete following a thrilling season.

“Enjoy the off season. See the ‘best smile in athletics’ next year“

Twanisha Terry, a fellow American athlete, joined the fans in celebrating her teammate’s successful season, and gave her a nickname, reflecting on her performances.

“Miss consistent!“

One of the many things that made the athlete so beloved by her admirers was her steady performance throughout the year.

“You’ve been a rockstar through and through this year ❤️‍“

Another fan emphasized her Olympic success this season.

“Congratulations on a great season. Big breakout season for you. Congrats on your silver medal at the Olympics. Continued great success.“

A track fan was more interested in the athlete’s physique and abilities, predicting that Cockrell would provide a serious challenge to her teammate and competitor Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the future.

“Now your body feels what’s it’s like to go sub-52. It’s on and popping now. Watch out Sid!“

Internet personality Kirsty Godso was also impressed with the athlete.

“We’re so proud of you! ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cockrell, MPP, OLY (@annacockrell)

Cockrell was disqualified in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo owing to a faulty start; therefore, she used this year’s Olympic Games to redeem herself.

She achieved a remarkable feat by winning the silver medal in a time of 51.87 seconds, coming in second behind McLaughlin-Levrone. This was a moment of immense pride, not just for her, but for the entire United States, as both athletes secured the top two positions.

Aside from her impressive performance in Paris, she maintained her outstanding form throughout the Diamond League tournaments until Brussels, demonstrating her desire to compete even after finishing a championship event.

The hurdler is prepared to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in the coming year, just as she fearlessly conquers the hurdles on the track.