Anna Cockrell Reflects on Her 400m Hurdles Victory at the Rome Diamond League

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Anna Cockrell (USA) celebrates her silver medal in the womenís 400m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

Anna Cockrell had never won a Diamond League event in her track career, but that changed on August 31 after she won the 400-meter hurdles in 52.59 seconds at the Rome event.

In a post-race interview with CITIUS MAG, she emphasized that her time was the second fastest of her career, which was a significant accomplishment. Cockrell’s excitement was evident as she emphasized the thrill of securing a win in such a prestigious event.

She then highlighted a specific mindset after becoming a professional athlete:

“It’s always exciting when you get a win, because I think when you get to the pro level, you have to learn to kind of take some tough Ls, take them on the chin, and keep on running because you might be good at one level, and then as you ascend to the next level, you have to work your way up to the top again.”

The American hurler acknowledged the thrill of victory but noted that it came with many significant challenges. According to her, professional athletes must endure difficult times when they will not be able to reach the podium’s top step consistently.

However, these ups and downs in one’s work helped pave the way for long-term success. Cockrell was pleased with her winning performance, as she can now call herself a Diamond League race winner. The athlete then evaluated herself, saying:

“I give myself like a A-…B+. A- if I’m being generous; B+ if I’m being real.“

The interviewer was shocked by how the 27-year-old rated her Rome Diamond League performance despite winning the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Prior to competing in the Rome Diamond League, the American hurdler secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. She performed exceptionally well at the Stade de France, crossing the finish line ahead of Dutch athlete Femke Bol with a new personal best time of 51.87 seconds.

Cockrell also entered the Silesia Diamond League with a determined mindset. She faced a significant challenge from Bol, but the Dutch athlete triumphed with a meet record of 52.13 seconds. The 27-year-old had to settle for second place but later arrived in Rome with even more determination.

She eventually won the event, marking the first Diamond League track win of her career. The athlete will also compete in the upcoming Diamond League races in Zurich and Brussels in hopes of finishing the 2024 season strong.