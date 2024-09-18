Noah Lyles’ Mother Praises Anna Cockrell for Her ‘Transparent’ Mental Health Discussion

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Anna Cockrell (USA) celebrates her silver medal in the womenís 400m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles’ mother, Keisha Bishop, recently complimented Anna Cockrell for her courageous openness regarding mental health. As the American athlete freely discussed her challenges with mental health, she not only encouraged greater awareness but also provided much-needed support and validation to others battling similar issues, whether they were athletes like herself or just regular people.

Lyles’ mother went to Instagram to repost a video of Cockrell’s post-race interview from the Paris Olympics. Keisha was pleased that the athlete had discussed her mental health issues during her career, and she penned the following caption:

“Some of the best advice I’ve ever heard for athletes. Ty @annacockrell for being transparent.“

Lyles struggled with his mental health on numerous occasions, and his mother was well aware of this. She also admired how track athletes were being more upfront about their mental health issues daily.

Cockrell left a message in the video for her 2021 younger self, saying, “Girl, get in that therapist’s office immediately.” She was quite open about her feelings about herself, recognizing her former self for being unreliable not on track, but with therapy sessions.

According to the Olympian, development in mental health happens only when a person strives to stick to their therapy schedule even when they are not experiencing a specific crisis in their life.

Cockrell stated that the main change between 2021 and now was her commitment to every element of life. While entirely focused on her track training and diet, she also focused on her off-track activities.

“How do I become a better person? How do I become a person that is better equipped to handle the emotional highs and lows of training and of competing?“

Cockrell often asked herself these two questions throughout her journey to reach her full athletic and mental potential. The American hurdler had a fantastic 2024 season, collecting her career-first Olympic silver medal.

The 27-year-old continued to compete in Diamond League tournaments after Paris, including Silesia, Rome, Zurich, and Brussels. While she just missed her Diamond League title in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, the athlete looks forward to performing to her full potential in the 2025 season.