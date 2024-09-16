“Felt Like a Mountain of a Climb”: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wraps Up 2024 Season on an Emotional Note

It’s been an eventful season for track and field icon Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who has been shining brightly this year. After a heartbreaking exit from the World Championships last year, she was determined to redeem herself at the Olympics. The build-up to that goal was challenging, but she seemed to cruise through it with ease.

McLaughlin-Levrone ended up breaking her own world record for the 400m hurdles during the Olympic trials. She set a time of 50.65s – something she believed she could improve upon further. Yet, in a recent post, she revealed all the mental and physical hard work that she had to put herself through to reach that level.

Injuries can often set an athlete back both on the physical and emotional front, and it’s not easy to recover, knowing there’s a disadvantage afoot. While McLaughlin-Levrone’s knee injuries were relatively minor, she had to take a tough call and pull out of the World Championships before she landed herself in jeopardy during the Olympics.

“Man..

After last year, having to sit out due to injury, the mental build back to the world stage felt like a mountain of a climb.”

Faith and determination kept the 25-year-old going as she trained through the pain and recovered fully. In a detailed note on her Instagram, she explained how athletes like her often face various challenges in the sport, which requires strength and resilience to push through. Yet, after going through all the hurdles that life threw at her, McLaughlin-Levrone still strived to improve.

“Just like any profession, it takes dedication, preparation, perseverance, and belief. In it all, I will continue to do what I’ve always done, which is endeavor to improve.”

The Olympian has successfully set an example for several women who aspire to reach the stars with their dreams. As someone who has constantly left fans and experts in awe of her talent, constant opportunities to run and show off her skill have been McLaughlin-Levrone’s way of becoming a good role model for many.

She wrapped up this season with her double sprint at the Brussels Diamond League Invitational run. Participating in two categories – the flat 200m and 400m – the icon proved her versatility to the world. But most importantly, she had fun interacting with the audience in Brussels, gave herself a new challenge on the track, and aced it.

Now, as she takes a break to heal and rejuvenate, fans can’t wait to witness her magic on track next year at the Grand Slam Track.