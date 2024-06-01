Four-Time World Champion Justin Gatlin Sheds Light on Elaine Thompson-Herah’s Recent Season Opener at the Prefontaine Classic

The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene provided the community with plenty of track action as athletes demonstrated their abilities ahead of the Paris Olympics. However, a few, like Elaine Thompson-Herah, did not have their best season openers. This disappointing performance, though, may have a special explanation, as Justin Gatlin revealed in his ‘Ready Set Go’ podcast on YouTube.

The four-time world champion initially asks Rodney A. Green, who also appears in the video, if he is concerned about Elaine’s performance at the event. The Bahamian sprinter had mixed views, as he undoubtedly has his own opinions about the Jamaican athlete. Still, he isn’t as concerned as the rest of the world.

Gatlin then talks about how Elaine had no expectations heading into the Prefontaine Classic. This was her first run in any category of the Olympic season, and she appeared to be getting a check on her present position in the sprint, as well as money from her sponsors.

The four-time world champion also has a message for the concerned fans and critics, as he stated:

“Now she can get ready, rebase, retrain, get out there, and a lot of people that probably going to write her off now, they are going to be blindsided by the time she probably makes it to the Jamaican Trials or even after that.”

Interestingly, Green mirrored Gatlin’s views, believing that the Jamaican sprinter was hiding her potential ahead of the Olympics. Athletes frequently utilize similar strategies to deceive their opponents by delivering lackluster performances. However, when the time comes, such as during the Paris trials, these track stars tend to perform in a full 360-degree rotation, posting remarkable timing.

The Prefontaine Classic was not only the season opener for Elaine but also for another notable track star who ran her first 100-meter race of the year.

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s American rival securing a massive win

Sha’Carri Richardson was in the grid at the Prefontaine Classic 100-meter dash. She and Elaine Thompson-Herah have always competed in this event together, and the setting remained the same this year. While the world focused on these two athletes, Richardson’s dominance surprised everyone.

The American didn’t hesitate to give it her all, clocking an outstanding 10.83 with a 1.5 tailwind. Unfortunately, Elaine dropped down the order, finishing ninth. Many doubters criticized Richardson for her earlier runs in the 200-meter category this season, but they all went silent because the two-time world champion looks all set to run even faster times from now on.