Fred Kerley Demands New 200M Challenge; Denies Fan’s Indoor Season Request

Even though the 2024 season is ending in a few months, Fred Kerley is looking forward to another 200-meter challenge. However, when he revealed this update on his X profile, a fan asked him to shift his attention to the forthcoming indoor season, which the American sprinter rejected with an explanation.

Numerous indoor events are held every year, similar to those held outdoors. It is normally up to the athlete to compete in both classes, although supporters always expect more from their favorite athlete.

After the Olympic Games, Kerley took part in the remaining Diamond League competitions. He competed in the 100 and 200 meters at different locations. However, as indicated in his social media post, he expressed a strong desire to compete in more 200-meter races.

One of the fans asked the athlete to train for the forthcoming indoor 2025 season, but the three-time world champion denied straightforwardly.

Indoor ain’t doing nothing https://t.co/soLVD5GabC — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 6, 2024

The fan stated that he was simply recommending that his favorite athlete compete in the category. However, Kerley responded by writing:

“Long season next year you probably see time from across the board that going to drop because all the coaches can really get in they bags forreal.“

Even though the three-time world champion declined the fan’s request, the fans were determined to support the American sprinter. “We will definitely be watching and rooting for you. Make us proud!”

Kerley has plenty of aspirations for the 2025 season, but he is not looking forward to the indoors. Although the athlete has previously competed in such track competitions, his perception of the category has completely changed before the outdoor events this year.

Kerley had a tough time in the 2024 indoor season. During the 60-meter event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, he finished in fourth place in the finals.

He was expecting to participate in the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the Glasgow World Athletics Indoor Championships, but he was replaced by Noah Lyles, crushing his hopes for the 2024 indoor season.

Since then, Kerley has focused on the outdoor season, eventually winning the Olympic bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter finals in Paris.