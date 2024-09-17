Fred Kerley Responds to Monzavous Edwards’ Shout-Out After an Action-Packed 2024 Season

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) reacts after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Monzavous Edwards’ public acknowledgment of Fred Kerley piqued the American’s interest in a track and field season filled with tight competition and excellent performances. The sportsman responded to the comment in his unique way, briefly reflecting on his emotions.

Edwards, a.k.a. Raes Take TV, praised Kerley on his X page, stating that he had “the heart of a killer and the mind of a real warrior.”

The American sprinter faced a slew of challenges at the start of his 2024 season following a heartbreaking semi-final exit from the 2023 Budapest World Championship, which dashed his hopes of defending his 100-meter title.

Edwards said that the athlete had received a lot of criticism, and many people wrote him off as the season’s most anticipated sprinter. However, Kerley soon proved all of his critics wrong, as he not only entered the Olympic squad but also earned a bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter sprint.

Being an athlete himself, Edwards understood how difficult it was for the American sprinter to overcome the criticism and achieve his season’s goals. Aside from Kerley’s intense physical training schedule, Edwards emphasized another important factor in his success:

“That man’s mental strength is on a different level.”

Eventually, Kerley noticed the X post and, as usual, responded with a simple note.

Despite his challenges, Kerley’s resilience and determination set the stage for what would become a transformative period in his career.

A season of rediscovery and ambition

Kerley not only won a medal in Paris but also rediscovered the form he had been looking for for quite some time. Rather than concluding the season, he pushed himself to compete beyond the Olympic Games.

Following his Paris experience, the American athlete competed in the 100 and 200-meter events in five Diamond League races, including Lausanne, Silesia, Roma, Zurich, and Brussels.

His goal of winning a medal in the 100-meter race was accomplished; therefore, he returned to his versatility to demonstrate his abilities in other classes.

Even if the athlete did not win the Diamond League title in Brussels, his faster times this season demonstrated that he was back in action and would continue to progress in the coming years. There were also rumors about the athlete’s retirement, which he dismissed with a firm response.

During the Lausanne Diamond League’s pre-race press conference, Kerley stated that he had no intention of abandoning the sport until he won an Olympic gold medal.