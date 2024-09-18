Fred Kerley Shares His Excitement for Grand Slam Track Debut: “I Wanted to Be a Part Of”

Athletes have already begun wrapping up their 2024 track season to rest, recover, and begin their prep for the upcoming year. Fred Kerley, who stunned fans at the Brussels Diamond League recently with a podium finish, is now gearing up for the World Championships and the Grand Slam Track meet in 2025.

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track meet involves inviting certain sprinters as racers and others as challengers, with the ultimate goal of pitting them against each other and letting the best one win.

Johnson recently made an announcement about adding Kerley to the team for the upcoming meet. The renowned track icon has shared his enthusiasm and anticipation for this new development.

“When I first heard about Grand Slam Track, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.“

With its brand-new features and the goal of transforming the track and field world, Johnson’s brainchild has already received several positive responses from athletes and enthusiasts alike. Kerley firmly believed in his competitive spirit and knew the audience would have a gala time watching their favorite athletes battle it out.

“I love competing and think the fans will really enjoy this new track format.“

What is the Grand Slam Track meet?

Johnson announced earlier this year that he wanted to create an innovative race meet that encourages athletes to reach their full potential on track.

The Grand Slam Track Meet aims to bring together top-ranked athletes and their rivals on the field and provide appropriate compensation for everyone.

For the athletes. For the fans. pic.twitter.com/AYjYBlRTQH — Grand Slam Track (@GrandSlamTrack) September 17, 2024

Currently, the GST committee is working on building a roster of racers they could sign up for various events. The event will occur between April and September and will be in four phases. It boasts the largest racing purse in track history and aims to encourage rivalry to increase the stakes and create excitement.

Along with Kerley, Johnson also announced the signing of Kenny Bednarek, who recently won the gold at the 200m Brussels Diamond League sprint. The two sprinters already gave their best at the Olympics and will now compete against several others to prove their worth.