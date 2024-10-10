Fred Kerley Showcases Baseball Skills While Reflecting on His Journey: “It’s All Coming Back Slowly”

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley recently demonstrated his outstanding skills in a unique sport while reflecting on his path, providing an encouraging exhibition of talent. The 29-year-old is turning heads with his baseball skills, reminding admirers that his athleticism extends beyond sprinting.

It is not the first time his fans have seen him enjoying some baseball practice during the off-season. He has been dabbling in the sport since his impressive finish in the 2024 track season when he discovered a new passion.

In an Instagram video posted by Kerley, he demonstrated his skills with the bat, as he struck the ball from the pitcher perfectly two consecutive times.

During his baseball training, the American sprinter wore casual attire: a gray beanie, a black shirt, blue track pants, and gray sneakers. While he enjoyed playing the sport, he provided an interesting caption for the social media post, stating:

“They doubted the come-up, now they can’t keep up. It’s all coming back slowly.”

Critics raised suspicions about his assertions at the start of the 2024 season. Many saw Kerley as an athlete who had lost his touch on the track, but by staying consistent with his training and focusing on his goals, he was able to make a comeback and even win a medal in Paris.

He pointed out that these critics were no longer visible since they believed the athlete would be unable to regain control of his talents. Apart from focusing solely on skeptics in the statement, he also mentioned that all the pieces of the puzzle were falling into place since he had been on the right course for himself and his journey of recovery.

Kerley’s path hasn’t been straightforward since the Budapest World Championships when he failed to defend his 100-meter title, but the sprinter gradually overcame life’s challenges. Despite being 29 years old, the American is looking forward to new challenges in the future, particularly a gold medal at the next Olympic Games.