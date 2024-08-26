Fred Kerley Shows ‘Greatness’ at Wanda Diamond League, Leaving Track Enthusiasts in Awe

Aug 19, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Fred Kerley (USA) looks on before competing in the mens 100m during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Kerley has regained his speed and is slowly inching toward his crown of being the fastest man. Going head-to-head with the reigning champion, Noah Lyles, on several occasions, he might have lost out on some instances before finally bouncing back to where he had been earlier. And now, he’s on his way to glory.

The Wanda Diamond League witnessed Kerley ace the meet’s record at the 100m sprint, clocking in at a solid 9.87s. While it’s still a bit far from Lyles’ best — 9.78s — it’s enough to give him the confidence to better his speed.

Greatness has been a virtue that Kerley has often preached about in various social media posts. And with this win, he now plans on keeping himself consistent throughout the season to build enough momentum for the world championships next year:

“Staying consistent is the key.”

Fans are already on board with the track and field athlete’s journey, with many now rooting for his comeback and potential titles. The virtue of greatness was reflected in the crowd’s comments:

“Greatness…”

Encouragement came from all across the world:

“Come on boy”

One even hinted at how the move was Kerley’s way of winning everything:

“Winning ways…”

But some jokingly pushed him to do more:

“Run faster…”

One cheered him on, watching his journey blossom:

“Yesss, continue to apply that pressure. Never let them know your next move…Way to go Fred!”

Lastly, one fan was so confident that Kerley would clock a record-breaking time soon that they declared:

“Nobody touching Fred…”

This year, Kerley needs to assert his place on the top of the roster, with champions like Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, and several others at his neck. The 100m sprint may have historically never seen such close competition before, and that only makes things exciting for fans.

However, Kerley has been confident in his abilities recently, even with some setbacks at the Paris Olympics. Since he previously established his expertise in the 400m sprint, the three-time world champion is certain that his time as a short-distance sprinter could get him more accolades across his career. All it demands is some pressure for the diamond to form!