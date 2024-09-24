How Quincy Hall Rose to the Top of the 400M List in the 2024 Track Season?

In track and field, the 400-meter race is often regarded as one of the most difficult events, requiring speed, strategy, and endurance. Quincy Hall emerged as a star athlete in this challenging category during the 2024 season, captivating the attention of both fans and experts with his outstanding performances.

Since the beginning of last season, the athlete has made his goals obvious. In 2023, Hall began focusing on 400-meter flat races rather than hurdles. He was practicing for the Budapest World Championships and quickly advanced to the finals. He finished in 44.43 seconds, earning a bronze medal.

However, he did not leave Budapest without a gold medal, which he won with Team USA in the men’s 4×400-meter relay. It was his first World Championship title in the 400 meters, but he aimed for an individual gold medal.

In 2024, Hall opted to continue to his strategy of only running the 400 meters. However, as the season began, he struggled to perform, as seen in the Diamond League events in Doha, Rabat, and Oslo.

The American sprinter redeemed himself in Stockholm, winning his first race of the season in 44.68 seconds. His dreams were still ahead of him, and he quickly advanced through the US Olympic Trials, earning a spot in the men’s 400 meters at the Stade de France.

Right before the Paris Olympics, Hall competed in the Monaco Diamond League, where he set the season’s first sub-44 mark of 43.80 seconds.

The athlete eventually arrived at the Stade de France, where he swiftly advanced to the finals but faced tough competition from Matthew Hudson-Smith, Jereem Richards, Muzala Samukonga, and others.

However, with proper preparation and pace, he overtook the competition. In the final stretch, he left the field behind, crossing the finish line first in 43.40 seconds.

In the men’s 400-meter 2024 season, Hall set a world-leading time, followed by Hudson-Smith in second place with a time of 43.44. Samukonga secured third place with a time of 43.74, while Kirani James and Richards tied for fourth place with a time of 43.78.

Christopher Morales-Williams took fifth place with a time of 44.05, and Bayapo Ndori, Vernon Norwood, and Michael Norman finished in seventh place with a time of 44.10. Alexander Doom rounded out the top ten with a time of 44.15.