Justin Gatlin Reflects on USA Track’s ‘Quincys’ and Their Performances at the Paris Olympics

Following a successful Paris Olympics for Team USA track and field athletes, Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts on the two top 400-meter runners: Quincy Wilson and Quincy Hall. With his illustrious track career, he evaluated their Olympic Games results and future potential in the sport.

On the most recent episode of Photo Finish, the retired American sprinter appeared with Kendall E, also known as Gulf Coast Balla. During their conversation, the host asked Gatlin, “How good are the Quincys?”

Kendall referred to Wilson and Hall of USATF, who both won Olympic gold medals for the first time in their careers at the Stade de France. With a broad smile on his face, the retired four-time world champion wanted to discuss Wilson first, saying:

“Quincy Wilson could beat me in a 400.“

Even though Gatlin was never a 400-meter runner in his prime, he admitted that Wilson would outperform him in the event. The 2004 Athens 100-meter Olympic Champion made another strong assertion, claiming that the 16-year-old would outperform many others in his division.

Gatlin then told how, when he was in high school at the same age as Wilson, he never imagined himself competing in the Olympic Games at such a high level. He also highlighted Wilson’s Olympic performance, particularly the 47.27 seconds he ran in the first leg of the men’s 4×400-meter relay.

It was a surprising time for the prodigy, given that his personal best in the 400 meters is 44.20. However, this race result could’ve been influenced by many different factors, as Gatlin stated:

“It may have been a little injury, may have been anxiety, but the fact that is, he went out there and competed at that level.“

Even though Wilson’s performance was not his greatest, Gatlin admired him for demonstrating the confidence required to compete at such a high level.

He also stated that in future track meets, the 16-year-old will be the athlete to watch out for because he will improve much more than he is currently. However, when their conversation eventually reached the other Quincy, Gatlin stated:

“Boy, I have never seen nobody run like that in my life, dawg.“

The 42-year-old track veteran witnessed the men’s 400-meter final at the Paris Olympics. Around the 175-meter mark, Gatlin counted Hall out of the race due to his lack of speed. However, he stated that everything changed in the race’s final 50–40 meters when the American athlete ran at an incredible pace to win his career-first Olympic gold medal.

Gatlin regarded the grid as extremely competitive, and Hall’s charge from sixth to first place was astounding. He also stressed the “negative splitting” tactic of the 400-meter Olympic champion, saying:

“That means you run your second half while you’re under fatigue, faster than you ran your first half when you was fresh. So, that means that you’re even stronger; you know what I’m saying, well rounded.“

Although many competitors used the strategy, Gatlin found Hall’s execution of it in the race fascinating. The track veteran anticipates a bright future for the two USATF stars, having witnessed their outstanding performances at the sport’s pinnacle.