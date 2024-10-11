With Quincy Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith Onboard, Here’s the Current List of Athletes Signed With Grand Slam Track

The Grand Slam Track is slowly on its way to building up a roster full of iconic athletes, and so far, things have been looking promising. The organizers recently announced the signing of 400m specialists Quincy Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith, and with that, the list has now grown into 15 on-contract athletes.

NBC Sports Social Media director Travis Miller recently put up the list of various athletes signed with the Grand Slam Track. Athletes from all around the world have made it to the list due to their exemplary performance this season. These icons will meet challengers who will compete alongside them for a chance at the rewards.

Here’s the list of 15 signed athletes so far:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Quincy Hall

Masai Russell

Melissa Jefferson

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Kenny Bednarek

Fred Kerley

Josh Kerr

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Cyrena Samba-Mayela

Clement Ducos

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Alison dos Santos

Muzala Samukonga

These athletes will compete in various categories but are guaranteed to win a base amount for their onboarding alone. With the track season on its last leg, the founder of the Grand Slam Track, Michael Johnson, talked about how it was the perfect time to assess and evaluate athletes’ performance to see who would be fit to sign up.

Interestingly, the Olympics alone seems to have determined quite a bit of the roster, with the entire 400m sprint’s podium finishers earning their place on Johnson’s list. Hall, Hudson-Smith, and Samukonga have all proved their worth as champions and earned their contracts.

The #ParisOlympics men’s 400m medalists have now all signed with Grand Slam Track. Quincy Hall

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Muzala Samukonga pic.twitter.com/gKEgE0jsgR — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) October 10, 2024

In fact, Johnson believed that 2024 itself was the best season ever for track and field, not only because of the Olympics but for several reasons that amped up the hype. He also revealed that the Netflix docuseries ‘Sprint’ helped build a story for the athletes that people could connect to and access easily.

Apart from that, the year also saw some of the most epic rivals go head-to-head, which gave athletes a personality that attracted fans. Casual watchers now wanted to follow their favorite track and field icon, and it was crucial for the Grand Slam Track to cash in on the popularity. Now that the roster is filling up, it will be interesting to see these athletes go up against their on-track rivals for a terrific race.