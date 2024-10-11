mobile app bar

With Quincy Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith Onboard, Here’s the Current List of Athletes Signed With Grand Slam Track

Radha Iyer
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
With Quincy Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith Onboard, Here’s the Current List of Athletes Signed With Grand Slam Track

Aug 7, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Quincy Hall (USA) defeats Matthew Smith-Hudson (GBR) to win the 400m, 43.40 to 43.44, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Grand Slam Track is slowly on its way to building up a roster full of iconic athletes, and so far, things have been looking promising. The organizers recently announced the signing of 400m specialists Quincy Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith, and with that, the list has now grown into 15 on-contract athletes.

NBC Sports Social Media director Travis Miller recently put up the list of various athletes signed with the Grand Slam Track. Athletes from all around the world have made it to the list due to their exemplary performance this season. These icons will meet challengers who will compete alongside them for a chance at the rewards.

Here’s the list of 15 signed athletes so far:

  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
  • Quincy Hall
  • Masai Russell
  • Melissa Jefferson
  • Cole Hocker
  • Yared Nuguse
  • Kenny Bednarek
  • Fred Kerley
  • Josh Kerr
  • Matthew Hudson-Smith
  • Cyrena Samba-Mayela
  • Clement Ducos
  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn
  • Alison dos Santos
  • Muzala Samukonga

These athletes will compete in various categories but are guaranteed to win a base amount for their onboarding alone. With the track season on its last leg, the founder of the Grand Slam Track, Michael Johnson, talked about how it was the perfect time to assess and evaluate athletes’ performance to see who would be fit to sign up.

Interestingly, the Olympics alone seems to have determined quite a bit of the roster, with the entire 400m sprint’s podium finishers earning their place on Johnson’s list. Hall, Hudson-Smith, and Samukonga have all proved their worth as champions and earned their contracts.

 

In fact, Johnson believed that 2024 itself was the best season ever for track and field, not only because of the Olympics but for several reasons that amped up the hype. He also revealed that the Netflix docuseries ‘Sprint’ helped build a story for the athletes that people could connect to and access easily.

Apart from that, the year also saw some of the most epic rivals go head-to-head, which gave athletes a personality that attracted fans. Casual watchers now wanted to follow their favorite track and field icon, and it was crucial for the Grand Slam Track to cash in on the popularity. Now that the roster is filling up, it will be interesting to see these athletes go up against their on-track rivals for a terrific race.

Post Edited By:Simar Singh Wadhwa

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these