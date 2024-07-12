“I Know You Will Beat the Cancer”: Noah Lyles Pens a Heartwarming Note After Receiving Grateful Message From Fan

Noah Lyles frequently interacts with his legion of followers on his social media accounts. He remains busy as he absorbs not only the positivity but also the feedback, which he uses to improve whatever he is doing.

Since the debut of Netflix’s ‘Sprint,’ the athlete has received a large number of social media followers. Among those new followers, Mindy Moreno Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram of her father, who is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment, watching the documentary.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude to Lyles for inspiring her father and Lyles responded with words of encouragement. She recalls her father running on the track in high school, and it was the first time he had the privilege to do so after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

He has been battling the illness since January 2024, and despite doctors’ predictions that he will pass away within two weeks, he has been confronting one of his life’s most difficult challenges.

The Vietnam veteran’s daughter emphasizes an emotive element in a confident statement, writing:

“He just kept saying how confident you are and so I told my dad that you have to have the same confidence that you’re going to beat this cancer and you will. I love seeing my old man smile when you took the Gold.”

The six-time world champion was overcome with emotion when he saw the Instagram post. He has been through a lot in his life, and although he can never know the suffering the Vietnam veteran is going through, Lyles made it a point to send a positive message to his fan, on his Instagram story, writing:

“These are the people that you never know you effect. I know you will beat the cancer and it will never come back!”

The athlete went on to express his enthusiasm for his fan’s father, wishing him a speedy recovery from his illness. Lyles’ supportive behavior in such situations is indeed a sight to witness. However, he has experienced days like this as a child and is always grateful that he had his mother by his side to provide that support.

Noah Lyles Recalls One of His Toughest Times

As a child, Noah Lyles aspired to be the athlete he is now. However, the youngster’s athletic goals were fading by the day as he suffered from asthma. He spent several nights in the hospital because of his medications.

However, at such terrible moments, he was helped by his mother, Keisha Bishop, who recalls how she would simply hold him all night to make him feel at ease while he battled with one of his most difficult problems in life.

Keisha wanted her children to persevere in the face of adversity. She always told them that they were here for a reason. They should face difficult challenges with a confident face and strive to achieve the most they can with their best effort in all they perform. Lyles was able to overcome numerous hurdles thanks to his strong motivation, and he also credits his mother for shaping him into the man he is today.