“I Wanna Go Fast”: Tracks Unite as Twanisha Terry Takes On a New Adventure in NASCAR

Now that the track and field season has concluded, Twanisha Terry is actively seeking new adventures and has received an invitation to participate in a different track sport. The Homestead-Miami Speedway – a popular oval track that has hosted several NASCAR and IndyCar races, recently had her onboard for a unique event.

The NASCAR Racing Experience offers a real-time opportunity for fans to drive an official race car on the host track. After a brief induction and driver’s meet, the participant can have all authority on the car and track with no instructor or lead car to guide them. Terry made her debut at the oval track, and her excitement was palpable.

Posting some glimpses of her suiting up, all ready to go, she took to Instagram to share her experience of getting to race for the first time in such a setting. The event called for pushing the limits just like the sprinter would do on the tracks, and while speed was the common denominator here, a lot was new!

““I wanna go fast” Today I participated in the NASCAR Racing experience! What an incredible thrill to push the limits on the track.”

Deeming the experience to be “unforgettable,” Terry went home with a lifetime’s worth of memories to cherish. In an off-track conversation with former NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series driver Mamba Smith, she confessed that she had never driven a stick-shift car.

Yet, the adrenaline and thrill had taken over to such an extent that even Smith couldn’t help but comment on how Terry was a natural.

Terry has just wrapped up her season, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new adventures she will embark on. Meanwhile, the Miami native has already completed several side quests, fulfilling many of her dreams since her victory in Paris.

Terry stunned at the NYFW, followed by accepting honors

After the Paris Olympics, Terry marked the end of her season in style with an appearance at the New York Fashion Week. Along with some more sprinting icons, she made a statement with some trendy outfits, complete with a beret.

Later, she also accepted one of the highest civic honors that Miami-Dade County bestowed upon her. Terry and some other athletes, native to Miami, received the city key as a symbol of honor and respect.

Lastly, as a heartwarming gesture, she acted as a mentor for Teahna Daniels’ Youth Sprint Clinic, where she interacted with young track enthusiasts wanting to explore the sport as a career. With her recent NASCAR experience, it’s safe to say that Terry has had a great off-season to rest and rejuvenate for the upcoming season.