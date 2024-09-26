Melissa Jefferson Takes Fiancé’s Advice to Stream COD; Noah Lyles Agrees: “Fiancés Be Speaking Facts”

Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson is recognized for her outstanding abilities in track and field. She also has a passion for gaming—she is an active Call of Duty gamer. Her fiancé, Rolan Wooden II, has previously requested that she stream on a platform whenever she plays.

For many gamers, streaming is an important communication method with their audience and may also help them gain fame in the community. Jefferson’s fiancé’s advice might also help her earn many new followers, eventually bringing them to the track, which would indirectly promote the sport.

However, when Noah Lyles witnessed one of his fellow track athletes become interested in gaming, particularly streaming, he couldn’t resist making a recommendation.

Those Fiancé’s be speaking facts you know — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) September 25, 2024

Aside from winning medals and setting records in track and field, Lyles has a variety of other interests that he pursues as hobbies. Gaming is also on this list, and the six-time world champion has always been upfront with his audience about his interest in playing various video games.

Lyles’ favorite game is League of Legends, which he has highlighted in numerous social media posts, but he was also aware of the Activision hit Call of Duty. The military shooter video game has been in the gaming industry since 2003, and as a 90s youngster, the 100-meter Olympic champion spent his childhood playing such games until its most recent edition.

When the X post went viral, Lyles wasn’t the only one intrigued after hearing the Call of Duty conversation. Grant Holloway said that watching a fellow track athlete play the game would entice him to return to the gaming world.

Dont make me come out of retirement.. — S. Grant Holloway, OLY (@Flaamingoo_) September 25, 2024

Twanisha Terry also agreed to Jefferson’s fiancé’s advice, wanting her fellow athlete to stream the game to her massive following.

…and I agree with him — Twanisha Terry, OLY‍♀️ (@TeeTeeTerry_) September 26, 2024

Being a track and field athlete is a demanding job, but hobbies such as gaming and others help with recovery after a long season that included the Olympic Games. Rest and entertainment are equally vital for an athlete like Jefferson, and if streaming increases popularity of her and the sport, it will be an overall benefit.