Twanisha Terry Shines in Stunning New York Fashion Week Look

Several distinguished guests, including well-known celebrities and track stars, attended the New York Fashion Week. Among them was track and field star Twanisha Terry, who traded her running spikes for sneakers as she made a showstopping appearance. The sprinter, known for her blistering speed on the track, proved she’s equally adept at stopping time with her fashion-forward look.

Stunning onlookers with a head-turning ensemble at the exclusive Nike party, the athlete also released a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram about the outfit, which she captioned:

“NYFW 2024 allowed for fashion to meet speed. BTS of my look for the Nike Party “

Terry showed off her distinctive hairstyle and ByLolita earrings in another Instagram post. The athlete also wore a sports bra from the French luxury brand Jacquemus, which she styled with a white hoodie as her sleeves. Her designer purse came from the NLA Collection, her skirt was by Tolu Coker, and her heels were from Brandon Blackwood.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes video, Terry shared many photos from the Nike party. One Instagram picture showed her alongside fellow Team USA track athlete Rai Benjamin, Melissa Jefferson, and senior USC athlete Brendon Stewart. She was seen with American basketball player Dereck Lively, II, coach Dawn Staley, and American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

All of these individuals were Nike-sponsored athletes who confidently displayed their unique styles at Fashion Week. The track star had an exceptional time with Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin of Team USA, who unapologetically flaunted their inner fashionista.

Impressive fashion stint by Lyles and Benjamin

The 100-meter Olympic champion was supposed to be a spectator for his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, who was ready to take the ramp in the event. However, just a few hours before, the athlete revealed that he would be walking down the runway.

Lyles wore a full Adidas fit from the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 collection designed by Willy Chavarria. The 27-year-old was dressed in an athletic way, wore white headgear, sleeves, shorts, and shoes, and remained shirtless to show off his muscular body.

On the other hand, Benjamin wore a half-pant with off-white stripes and black Prada shoes that seamlessly complemented his white socks. To complete his appearance for New York Fashion Week, the 400-meter hurdles Olympic champion wore a silver luxury watch and a Goyard bag.