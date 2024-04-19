“I Was Giving Up”: Kenyan Sprint Star Ferdinand Omanyala Recalls Challenging Moments Due to Off-Track Responsibilities

Ferdinand Omanyala, a two-time African champion, serves as a role model for many African youngsters. He has experienced several challenges during his athletic career, but with the drive and the support of his loved ones, he overcame them every time. Recently, in a recent interview with the Olympics on their official YouTube channel, the Kenyan athlete discusses a time when he almost gave up on his athletic ambitions.

Omanyala has always wanted to be a rugby player. However, owing to financial limitations, he never considered turning his idea into a reality. But, after receiving several compliments on his speed, he developed an interest in track.

Omanyala recalls his maiden race at Mumias in 2016, where he finished second. The athlete also won the following race at the Eldoret Kenyan Olympic Trials in an astounding 10.38 seconds. However, owing to a back problem, cut short his journey to the top of the sport in 2017. The condition caused him to miss the entire 2018 season, and he had a lot of responsibilities at the time as a father.

He came into financial trouble as a result of missing track meetings, forcing him to work in transportation. Even with his laborious efforts, he was only making 700 shillings, or about $5.26, every day. The Kenyan athlete goes on to describe this difficult time, which may have changed his entire career:

“I got to the extent where I was giving up. But then in 2021, I got a chance to get the trials of the Olympic Games. And I told myself I got one chance.”

Returning from injury and missing a whole season is never easy for an athlete’s career. They lose contact with the sport, as well as their enthusiasm to run. However, he was hoping to participate in the Kenya Olympic Games Trials at Moi International Sports Centre in 2021 for the final time. Every athlete dreams of going to the Olympics, and for Omanyala, this was not just a ticket to the Olympics, but also a chance for a second life in the world of track and field.

The Kenyan runner struggled until halfway down the straight field during the 100-meter race. However, he kept his pace and fought his way to the finish line. He took home first place and earned a trip to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

This was the most fascinating moment of his track career because it was his first appearance in the Olympics. He acknowledged his inspiration for the milestones he reached along the road. And was thankful to all his loved ones, who have always supported him throughout his athletic adventure.

The reason behind Ferdinand Omanyala’s success

Ferdinand Omanlaya has achieved a lot on the professional track, but he constantly returns to his origins. In the same interview, with the Olympics, he opens up about the unwavering support he receives from his parents and spiritual mother. These blessings have always been with him, which is why he remains motivated in the face of several challenges.

Adelaide Omurwa, Omanyala’s mother, recounts how the athlete usually completed his tasks quickly by running errands. His mother also says that he is constantly hardworking, yet the smile on his face never disappears.

The Kenyan also acknowledges Pastor Feminus Oyangi, his spiritual mother, for always providing him with the guiding light he required during his hardships. While most successful individuals forget their origins, Omanyala’s family will always hold a special place in his heart. They have seen him grow from the fastest kid in the neighborhood to one of the quickest people on the planet.