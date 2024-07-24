“If You Watch Me, You’ll See a Show Every Time”: Noah Lyles Unveils His Unique Showmanship

Anyone who is familiar with Noah Lyles knows him for more than just his athletic abilities. Despite his sprinting skills, the six-time world champion has a variety of characters to showcase, as he is well known for his off-track activities.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the athlete discussed his motives for his showmanship and how it influences the track world in general. Track and field is well-known for its static character, with many rules remaining unchanged for decades.

Because of the lack of regulation modifications, the records have remained unchanged, contributing to the sport’s decline in popularity. However, sportsmen like Lyles are incorporating new components into track and field to draw an audience, including how he arrives at every major event.

Every year, there’s a championship to look forward to, and this year’s Olympic season saw him carrying a silver suitcase, which he later revealed contained his Adidas tracksuit and an Exodia The Forbidden One, Yu-Gi-Oh card. While many sportsmen are seen wearing basic sweatshirts, Noah maintains his fashion game with dazzling clothes that, in addition to appealing to track fans, will appeal to fashion enthusiasts.

In the interview, he adds that he wants the sport to flourish and that people should try it out rather than only sticking to specific track meets. The six-time world champion wants the spotlight on him because he believes it will be worth the audience’s attention, as he states:

“To be honest, I feel that if you watch me, you’ll see a show every time.”

Every time Noah Lyles enters the stage, he puts on a show. Fans are aware of this, as evidenced by the way he interacts with everyone before and after any event. Everything about the celebrity makes headlines in the track world, which he is aware of. The six-time world champion elaborates on his target audience, saying:

“And I would love for everybody to come out and see the show—and that’s everybody from little kids to Future to Lewis Hamilton.”

Noah wants the newer audience to believe in track and field’s latent potential, as well as how enjoyable it can be with the right amount of attention. The athlete is a strong supporter of the sport in which he participates, and he is conscious of its declining popularity. However, Lyles did describe the target audience for Netflix’s docuseries ‘Sprint,’ which introduced a large number of new fans to track and field.

Noah Lyles Unveils the Target Audience For the Docuseries, ‘Sprint’

Even though Netflix was able to divert a lot of attention to track and field with their new docuseries ‘Sprint,’ purists criticized it heavily. Noah Lyles’ girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, also pointed out that there were additional missing components that could have been added. However, the six-time world champion shared his point of view with his companion, claiming that the show was never intended for track experts.

The target audience for ‘Sprint’ has always been new fans and those who want to get involved in the sport but do not want to be swamped with information. The major goal of the documentary is to show the viewers that track and field is more than just the Olympics by introducing them to numerous important track meets.