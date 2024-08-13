“It’s Always Showtime”: Fred Kerley Set for ‘Second Half of the Season’ Leaving Track World in a Frenzy

Fred Kerley is well-known for his unique approach to communicating with his fan base. Following the Paris Olympics, the athlete shared an Instagram post in which he showed the sports world that he was prepared for the second half of the season.

“Second half of the season start now. I am ready now.”

Even though the Olympics have concluded, the American athlete is eager to take on new challenges throughout the remaining track and field season. The athlete’s adaptability to run in 100, 200, and 400-meter races will also provide him with excellent practice opportunities ahead of the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

The Instagram post additionally displayed the three-time world champion’s post-Olympic body, which he would be working on to get those gleaming gold medals in the upcoming events.

Fred Kerley‘s determination thrilled many of his admirers too, regarding the future track events in which he will compete.

“Let’s go Fred!!! It’s always showtime!!”

Even though the year’s biggest event was over, there were still plenty of Diamond League tournaments to attend, and this fan had a suggestion for Kerley.

“Phase diamond league.”

Another supporter encouraged the athlete to maintain his determination and shoot for greater heights in the sport.

“Champ don’t stop you gotta hammer it.”

Since the start of the 2024 season, the American sprinter attended numerous tournaments specifically to prepare for the Olympics. However, this admirer was astounded to realize that the athlete was not tired of the difficult task.

“You never rest up ever now.”

Meanwhile, this fan anticipated Kerley’s next major destination, which is also the highlight of the forthcoming 2025 season.

“Fred is going for that gold in World Champs.”

The 29-year-old experienced numerous hurdles, including severe criticism, leading up to the Paris Olympics. However, he defied them all to win the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter sprint final.

The 100-meter race was a contested event at the Olympic Games since all of the athletes were so close to crossing the finish line. While Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson crossed the finish line at the same time (9.79 seconds), Kerley finished just behind them (9.81 seconds).

However, it was not an effortless task for the bronze medalist, as Akani Simbine, who finished fourth, was only 0.01 seconds behind him. The entire tournament demonstrated the unpredictability of huge events like the Olympic Games, and it further fueled the excitement for the remainder of the 2024 season.