“Jamaica All the Way”: Usain Bolt Backs Home Country Ahead of Paris Olympics Track and Field Events

Usain Bolt, a proud Jamaican through and through, took fans on a serious nostalgia trip by sharing some glimpses from the coveted London Olympics in 2012 on his social media. The pictures seemed to be from the opening ceremony that year, where Bolt was the designated flag bearer for his contingent.

Donning their bright yellow official uniforms, the team represented their country with the colors of their flag. Bolt led their walk and proceeded to give out autographs for fans along the way while posing for pictures. Throughout these pictures, he only desired to reflect one message for the world to hear:

“Jamaica All The Way”

Incidentally, the caption also happened to be a lyric of one of his songs he recently released as a single. Bolt’s stint as a musician has been one of his passion projects, and he recently released a professional album to commemorate it. However, even in his side quests, he doesn’t forget to honor his country in his unique style.

The London Olympics were also incredibly special for him and his country in the track and field category. He defended both the 100m and 200m sprints, winning gold medals in both categories for Jamaica. Setting records that season, Bolt’s dominance had been the country’s pride for several years.

And now, with sprinters like Oblique Seville training under his coach, Glen Mills, Bolt has a legacy that Jamaica is trying to upkeep with current athletes. And this Paris Olympics might see some terrific performances as a result of that.

Bolt reveals his thoughts on Oblique Seville

In a recent candid interview during the Paris Olympics, Bolt sat down with the committee and British sprinter Mo Farah to talk about athletes from various disciplines. Both laid down their predictions about these athletes and where they would place them on the podium.

Amongst several big names like Simone Biles, who Bolt predicted would win a medal for sure, he shared his views on Seville. Knowing how his own coach was behind the Jamaican athlete, he knew the training would’ve been solid.

Truthfully revealing his opinion, Bolt felt that if Seville managed to keep himself healthy enough for an extra push towards the finish line, things could be looking positive for Jamaica. He knew his coach wouldn’t mess around with the prep, and if all went well, Seville could knock out the top champions.