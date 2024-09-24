Michael Johnson Credits Track and Field ‘Content Creators’ for Playing a Huge Role in the 2024 Season

Aug 9, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Former track star Michael Johnson in attendance during a LA2024 Los Angeles bid press conference during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Gold Course. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Renowned sprinter Michael Johnson emphasized the importance of track and field content creators in influencing the 2024 season. As the sport evolved into the digital age, the track veteran noted how these individuals increased awareness and encouraged community participation among spectators and athletes.

Johnson recently revealed a list of factors that contributed to the 2024 track and field season’s success on X. He stated how the Olympics, as usual, drew a lot of attention and introduced many new followers to the sport. Many dynamic personalities on and off the track contributed to the growth of the core fanbase, which he acknowledged.

Johnson also said that the ‘Sprint‘ docuseries on Netflix and numerous spectacular races before and after the Olympic campaign, particularly the Diamond League events, helped the sport’s growing appeal.

These factors combined to excite him for his own league, set to debut in the 2025 season. However, he overlooked another thrilling element that had made the 2024 campaign one of the best in the sport.

I forgot one thing. Shoutout to the Track & Field content creators! Telling stories, getting more from athletes, and engaging fans on a deeper level. https://t.co/wuE2hif5hs — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) September 23, 2024

During the rise in popularity of track and field, numerous content creators emerged as sources of entertainment for the fans, providing unique insights during lulls in the action, thus maintaining spectator interest.

According to Johnson, these individuals are important to the community because they express ideas beyond track and engage with audiences on a deeper level. While content creators have played a crucial role in maintaining fan engagement, the sport of track and field has been without challenges in recent years.

Addressing challenges and the role of athlete-driven innovation in track and field

The landscape surrounding track and field has undergone major changes, raising concerns about stagnancy. Many veterans, including Usain Bolt, have stated that it harms the sport and makes it less popular daily compared to major leagues such as the NFL and NBA.

Broadcasting was the most serious challenge, as track and field events rarely had a TV feature or even online streaming of live races. However, athletes such as Noah Lyles took the initiative to stream track meets for free to the sport’s audience, and it gained a lot of notoriety.

The American sprinter had long expressed an interest in reforming track and saw the importance of departing from the Olympic model.

In addition to his exceptional speed on the track, Lyles’ personality as an otaku, gamer, and fashionista is well-known. His followers often engage with him on social media, transforming the 100-meter Olympic champion into an influencer and content creator.