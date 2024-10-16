“Going to Be Crazy”: Justin Gatlin Remarks on Usain Bolt’s ‘Legendary’ Dominance With a Hilarious Video

Aug 11, 2013; Moscow, RUSSIA; Usain Bolt (JAM), left, wins the 100m in 9.77 in the 14th IAAF World Championships in Athletics at Luzhniki Stadium. From left: Bolt and Justin Gatlin (USA) , Nickel Ashmeade (JAM) , Christophe Lemaitre (FRA) and James Dasaolou (GBR). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Usain Bolt’s dominance throughout his prime was a story that several sprinters of his time would remember in crystal clear detail. His pace was iconic enough to etch his name in history, and to date, track and field enthusiasts consider him a one-of-a-kind legend in the sport. Fellow sprinting icon Justin Gatlin recently remarked upon this era.

Gatlin, who has been one of the top contenders during Bolt’s reign on the tracks, has also been his good friend all these years. They’ve been taking digs at each other occasionally since their sprinting days and still do so. Recently, the American came across a parody video representing Bolt’s typical sprints, and hilarity ensued as he shared it with fans.

The video is a funny take on how the Jamaican’s speed would take him so far up ahead on the tracks that he would leave his fellow contenders behind.

Created by Waol Akot, the video features young sprinters deliberately running slowly compared to the one who was supposed to represent Bolt.

Gatlin spotted this video and immediately tagged his on-track rival to show him the hilarious side of his career. Videos remain forever on the internet, and the American believe that one day in the future, when the video is unearthed, it will be funny to explain the meaning surrounding it.

“@usainbolt these legendary stories told years from now are going to be crazy…”

While their friendship has remained a hot topic among fans for being just as outrageous as their rivalry, Bolt and Gatlin had their quirks during their prime.

Bolt once recalled Gatlin’s odd behavior during peak season

Some of the track rivals have become iconic in history, charging up the crowd with their paces. Gatlin and Bolt have had several such instances where going head-to-head with each other would make headlines worldwide.

However, Bolt once remembered how his rival’s peculiar behavior had him over the edge for a long time. Gatlin would refuse to talk to him throughout the entire season and would only get back to hanging out and chatting after he had wrapped up for the year.

It turns out that the American sprinter did not prefer engaging with his rivals during competitions. Particularly, he would do this during the World Championships which might have helped him focus and prevent any awkward interaction with his fellow sprinters. Once they cleared the air, the Jamaican respected his rival’s strategy.