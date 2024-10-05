mobile app bar

Masai Russell Opens Up About Challenging Olympic Season: “I Wanted to Quit, It Was Hard”

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Masai Russell

Sprinter and hudler Masai Russell offered candid insight into her recent Olympic season, including the challenges she endured. Known for her remarkable talent and tenacity, the athlete confessed that there were times when the pressure became too much, prompting her to consider quitting.

Russell’s honesty illuminates the frequently invisible hardships that accompany the pursuit of Olympic ambitions, reminding fans that even the most talented athletes endure phases of doubt and difficulty.

The American hurdler featured on the Pivot Podcast interacted with hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. Clark was the first to question Russell, inquiring about her “sleepiness night” just before the finals at the Stade de France.

The “one thing” she could think about during the race was winning the gold medal. The 24-year-old stressed that she had been waiting for this moment in her life for a long time and that every second of the race, when she sailed over the hurdles, was one of the most significant aspects of her athletic career.

Taylor joined the conversation with a question concerning Russell’s mental state during the difficult Olympic season. She noted several things, including focusing on the hurdles and what her competitors were thinking of her during the event.

Clark then asked Russell another question regarding her mindset, which allowed her to thrive for that gold medal. The athlete responded with a straight expression, saying:

“I wanted to quit, it was hard.”

While she encountered significant physical and mental challenges, she always believed that there was much more to achieve than simply giving up at the moment.

Russell emphasized that this approach helped her develop the “savage” within herself, which led to her career-first Olympic gold medal.

The athlete was one of the most anticipated in Paris, and her performance rewarded her supporters while disappointing the critics. However, she did not finish her season at the Stade de France, as she continued to compete in Diamond League competitions and Athlos.

Scheduled near the season’s conclusion, Athlos attracted a large number of fans and top athletes due to its buzz. While she finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, she won a large sum of money, and it was a fitting end to her illustrious track and field journey in the 2024 season.

