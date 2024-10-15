Masai Russell Reflects on World Championships Tragedy as the Moment That Fueled Her Olympic Gold Journey

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Masai Russell finishes 1st in semifinal heat 3 of the women’s 100 meter hurdles during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Masai Russell won gold at the Olympics, showcasing her skill in the 100m hurdles. However, every achievement has a story, and the Olympian remembers the setbacks that led her to the top of the podium.

In a candid chat with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, the hurdle icon talked about her journey to the gold and what she had to endure to get there. No champion is perfect and Russell went through a tragic run at the World Championships last year that solidified her honest personality in front of her fans.

In 2023, the track and field icon had a strong start at the 100m hurdles during the World Championships. However, things took a turn for the worse when she hit the second hurdle, which slowed her down significantly. What was supposed to be a victory run turned into a flop show, and Russell grew quite emotional because of that.

Recalling what became one of her biggest upsets, she talked to Green and Gatlin about how she was openly emotional during her interview with journalist, Tiara Williams.

“It was definitely a very emotional time because I did really see myself making it to that World Championship finals. And when I hit the hurdle, I literally couldn’t believe it.”

However, her vulnerable state paved the path for keeping it real, even at a time when one would expect her to suck it up. What happened was tragic and Russell believed that staying true to her nature and letting her emotions flow was natural to her.

“I wanted people to see and understand that…you could be on top of the world, you can break records, and you can never touch a hurdle. But it’s one day or one moment that can humble you…”

The Olympics did not go easier on Russell, who wanted to make up for her World Championships tragedy. With a brand new environment, slightly uncomfortable facilities, and the pressure to perform, the hurdle icon had a sleepless night before her final race.

While she made sure to set a good pace during her training and the Olympic trials, the lack of sleep got her on edge. Opening up about it on a different podcast, she recalled giving herself a pep talk on how she needed to redeem herself. Ultimately, she refused to let a sleepless night get the best of her and put up a gold medal-winning performance.