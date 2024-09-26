Masai Russell Discusses Exciting Debut in Grand Slam Track and Athlos: “Glad I Can Be Etched in History”

Aug 10, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Gold medalist Masai Russell (USA) during the medal ceremony for the women’s 100m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Masai Russell recently elaborated on her exciting announcement to race in the Grand Slam Track and Athlos in the next and current campaigns, highlighting her delight in establishing her mark in the sport.

Russell had an outstanding 2024 season, capturing her career-first Olympic gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in Paris. Next, she is set to compete in the maiden edition of Athlos on September 26 in the 100-meter hurdles of the women’s exclusive track meet.

She has also secured a contract with Michael Johnson‘s Grand Slam Track and is looking forward to one of the most anticipated events of the upcoming 2025 season.

When asked about GST and Athlos in an interview with Citius Mag, Russell’s emotions ran high since it wasn’t just about the enormous prize money but also the amount of competition that the grid would bring in, especially during its very first term.

“I’m glad I can be etched in history, a part of these first annual meets and events that broaden and increase the sport.”

The Grand Slam Track and Athlos were more than just large track competitions; they provided competitors with the money they had desired for a long time.

Both events are also aimed at a large audience, and their objectives are similar: to promote the sport and move it to the next level. Russell was excited to be a part of these two innovative track events, as she would also be making history in the process.

️ “I’m glad I can be etched in history, a part of these first annual meets and events that broaden and increase the sport.” Before competing in tomorrow’s 100m hurdles, Olympic champion @masai_russell shares about her excitement to join @GrandSlamTrack and @athlos. Tomorrow,… pic.twitter.com/co0y9CDCNh — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) September 26, 2024

Track enthusiasts have ample opportunity to observe Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, but Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, will be the first to host his event, Athlos.

Athlos to set a standard in the sport

Ohanian is a sports fanatic, and when he saw female track athletes compete at such high speeds in events, he became intrigued by their hidden potential.

He chose Gabby Thomas as the first athlete to compete in his event, Athlos. However, the American sprinter was not only planning to run on the track but also to support and advertise it to attract additional great athletes and a large audience.

Athlos will take place in the Icahn Stadium. In addition to the six-track divisions (100mH, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m), there would be a massive opening ceremony featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the official website, the purse will be the greatest in the history of women’s athletics, with the first-place winner receiving $60,000, the second-place finisher receiving $25,000, and so on. There will be lots of action in NYC, and fans will be eager to make the most of this occasion.