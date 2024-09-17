Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Unveils Three Exciting Athlete Categories: Racer, Challenger, or Both — Here Are the Key Differences

The Grand Slam Track, one of the most anticipated track meets ever, will debut in the 2025 season. Michael Johnson’s creative system in the coveted league established a new framework for categorizing athletes into three distinct categories: Racer, Challenger, or Both.

The X post included a Venn diagram of these three groups, including numerous athletes.

The league will provide the participants in the Racer segment with base compensation, and they will already have a contract to compete in all four GST events during the 2025 season.

However, the Challenger segment was quite different. This category does not require participants to compete in all GST events. According to the system, they will only be paid based on the number of appearances they make across the four races in the campaign.

The combination of these two categories are placed under the Both division. To be a racer and a challenger in Grand Slam Track, an athlete must compete in two specified events and be the fastest in both of them. However, these individuals can also win prize money at track meets, just like the other two divisions.

What’s the difference between a racer and a challenger? pic.twitter.com/VSnh5T8vAI — Grand Slam Track (@GrandSlamTrack) September 16, 2024

With the 2024 season drawing to a conclusion, Johnson plans to adopt new ideas for his future track league. He signed many renowned athletes before and after the Paris Olympics based on their accomplishments. However, there will be additional decisions to make about GST in the future.

There were also many issues surrounding the track meet, and Johnson was aware of a big one, which he discussed in a recent interview with Citius Mag’s Anderson Emerole.

Johnson addressed GST’s major concern

Long-standing broadcasting issues in track and field have led to the sport losing many of its older supporters and failing to attract new ones. However, Johnson is determined to change the sport by launching his track meet first.

Despite concerns about broadcasting, he and his team were committed to growing the sport with their television partner. The track veteran added that he was not eager to make any important decisions overnight.

He was especially pleased that GST’s potential future partners were interested in the initiative and looked forward to working with the team. GST’s 2025 schedule will include four track events, and track enthusiasts worldwide are excited about this new major addition to the sport.