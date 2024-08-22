“My Bread and Butter…Is Racing”: Cole Hocker Wants to Be ‘One of the Greatest Runners’, Sets Eyes on Another Goal

Aug 6, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 1500m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hocker quickly became America’s favorite with his speed and attitude at the Paris Olympics track. His win at the 1500m may have come as a surprise to many, including himself, but that didn’t stop him from basking in the popularity for a while. However, is there more to the season on his end since his Parisian success?

The answer is yes! Hocker recently sat down at the Lausanne 2024 Press Conference – Wanda Diamond League, where he spoke about his future plans.

His Paris performance, which secured him gold, also set his personal best at 3:27.65. Now, he aims to improve further, despite a condition that often left him breathless.

To overcome this challenge, he planned to rely on strategy and tactical thinking. He and his coach were already honing his skills, and seeking improvement. Hocker expressed contentment with recent events and deep respect for his profession.

“I’ve been in races that are set up fast and have done well, but my bread and butter right now is racing. Now that the world record is a conversation, I’m obviously so excited.”

Yet his ambitions extend beyond this milestone. The Olympics had already showcased his track dominance and thrust him into the spotlight with his remarkable victory. His training had proven effective, and he was prepared to push his limits further.

Hocker revealed his aspirations beyond Olympic medals and record-breaking times. He aimed to cement his place in history as a memorable runner.

“I’m really concerned with establishing myself as one of the greatest runners in history, so logically that would be the next step.”

While the world was impressed by how smoothly he overtook his competitors – Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr – his coach knew his protege’s ace card.

Hocker’s calm and collected composure throughout the race had given him an edge to get a podium finish while also thinking strategically during the race.

At just 23, he’s already on track to become a significant figure in running, attracting attention from track icons for future projects. Hocker now hopes to exceed expectations and goals with further preparation.