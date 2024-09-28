Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Share Insights in Grand Slam Track’s ‘Racer TED Talk’

Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up and shared their perspectives on numerous themes in an engaging ‘Racer TED Talk’ of Grand Slam Track.

Bednarek highlighted “adoption,” saying that his life changed forever when Mary Bednerak adopted him.

“I would say adoption, because that’s something I hold dear to myself. I mean, me being adopted. Just talking about that, you know my journey, my experience and how you know, kids are in that same area as me“

He also acknowledged the many children in foster care around the world and wanted to deliver a specific message, stating:

“They can pursue their dreams no matter what. You know, it doesn’t matter what background you come from. But, you know, it’s not how you start it; it’s how you finish.”

While the 25-year-old took a serious approach to what he would discuss in a TED talk, his USATF teammate McLaughlin-Levrone shared a more lighthearted topic.

“Gummy bears. How to eat them and how not to eat them?”

McLaughlin-Levrone proclaims herself a “candy connoisseur,” and many of her followers know that she enjoys eating gummy bears as a pre-race meal. While this may not constitute a significant topic for other athletes, she would like to discuss it if given the opportunity.

GST asked another Olympic winner, Hocker, about his primary topic of conversation, and he chose “delusional self-confidence.” He said a person must believe in what he/she is doing. It could encompass anything from “math class” to “professional sport.” The 1500-meter Olympic champion further clarified his thought by saying:

“You have to believe that you’re the very best, and that no one else has been able to do whatever you’re doing as well as you can.”

The 2024 season presented numerous challenges for these three athletes. However, by maintaining a healthy physical and mental state, they proved their critics wrong with impressive achievements throughout the campaign, including medals in important events such as the Olympic Games.