“My Team Is Everything”: Femke Bol Pens a Heartfelt Note for ‘Everyone Who Supported’ Her During the Paris Olympics

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Femke Bol (NED) celebrates her bronze medal in the womenís 400m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of her triumphant performance at the Paris Olympics, Dutch track star Femke Bol has taken a moment to reflect on the journey that led her to glory.

In a touching message shared on Instagram, the athlete poured out her gratitude for her supporters, with the simple yet powerful “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU”.

Her historic performance at the Stade de France saw her clinch three Olympic medals: gold in the mixed 4x400m relay, silver in the women’s 4x400m relay, and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles. Acknowledging her support system, Bol wrote:

“I’m surrounded by so many amazing people, my team is everything and I love being on this crazy journey with all of you.”

The athlete praised her coaches for their unwavering support during the Games, crediting their strategies for her success as an Olympic medalist.

Bol also expressed deep appreciation for her family’s constant support throughout her athletic career. She also thanked her boyfriend, Belgian pole vaulter Ben Broeders, for standing by her through life’s ups and downs.

The Dutch track star recognized the contributions of the medical staff, sports psychologists, nutritionists, and scientists who helped maintain her health during the event. She also acknowledged her teammates, friends, sponsors, and managers who shared her Olympic journey.

“To my sponsors and manager, who support me in everything I do on the track and give me the opportunity to work and meet with amazing people“

Bol extended her gratitude to the Dutch Olympic Committee and the Dutch Sports Federation for their support in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics and concluded her post with:

“To everyone who supported me, in the stadium and online, you are amazing.”

The Instagram post also featured several photos capturing Bol’s Olympic moments. The first showed her wearing her Team Netherlands sweatshirt, proudly displaying her three medals alongside her coach, Laurent Meuwly.

Another image included Bram Peters of the Royal Dutch Athletics Federation. The fourth photo featured Bol with her boyfriend, while the next showed her with her family at the Stade de France. And the final images depicted the Dutch athlete savoring her Olympic success.

Bol’s experience at the Paris Olympics was truly phenomenal, and she looks forward to future competitions with enthusiasm.