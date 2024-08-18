Justin Gatlin Praises Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Dominance at The Paris Olympics

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone (USA) celebrates winning the women’s 400m hurdles final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics have concluded, leaving the track and field community in awe of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s exceptional performances. The American hurdler and sprinter’s dominance has drawn praise from veterans, including former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin.

On the Ready Set Go podcast, when asked about the women’s hurdles by Rodney Green, Gatlin remarked, “She is on a whole different stratosphere,” highlighting McLaughlin-Levrone’s superiority.

At the Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone outshone her competitors in the 400m hurdles with a time of 50.37 seconds, setting a new world record in the process. She also demonstrated versatility in the women’s 4×400-meter relay, impressively clocking a 47.71-second split in the second leg.

Before the Olympics, Gatlin had anticipated a close race in the 400-meter hurdles, expecting Dutch competitor Femke Bol to challenge McLaughlin-Levrone.

“I really thought that the margin of her victory will be closer to the field. I felt like uh Femka Bol was going to be, uh closer and Sydney had little room to make errors.“

However, the American hurdler exceeded expectations, by breaking her world record for the sixth time in her career—an unprecedented feat.

Gatlin emphasized the new standard McLaughlin-Levrone has set in the 400-meter hurdles, noting the pressure it puts on her competitors. He praised her abilities, saying:

“It was amazing to watch. Sydney’s truly talented, hands down. She has a gift from God, and not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. She’s a warrior.”

Commenting on the crown McLaughlin-Levrone wore after her gold medal race, Gatlin said, “…she didn’t necessarily want to put this crown on her head“, as her performance already established her as the “Queen of the realm.“

He viewed it as a symbol of her self-built empire through dedication to her sport.

Gatlin predicted that McLaughlin-Levrone wouldn’t rest until she broke the 50-second barrier in her event. Currently, she holds the world record at 50.37 seconds, with Femke Bol following at 50.95 seconds.

Both athletes delivered outstanding performances in Paris, promising exciting competitions in the future.