Nick Mayhugh Receives ‘Hurricane Party’ Warning From Noah Lyles After Moving to Florida

After relocating to Florida, Paralympic star Nick Mayhugh received a playful but cautionary comment from Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles about the hurricane season. The 27-year-old, known for his lively nature, wanted to ensure Mayhugh was informed of the upcoming storm season in his new home.

Lyles’ friend circle extends beyond sprinters like him; he was the one who convinced Mayhugh to relocate from North Virginia to Florida, as the Paralympian desired to surround himself with an elite training group and athletes with similar mindsets that promote advancement in the sport.

The 100-meter Olympic champion, pleased with his relocation, had an important message for his Paralympian comrade: hurricanes are common in the United States, especially in Florida.

Meteorologist Noah Bergren stated on X that Hurricane Milton is approaching with 897 mb pressure, 180 MPH maximum sustained winds, and gusts of 200+ MPH. It is also the fourth strongest storm ever recorded on this side of the earth, with an eye approximately 3.8 miles across.

This massive hurricane, which Lyles forgot to mention when he proposed Mayhugh’s relocation to Florida, shocked the three-time gold medalist, just like the meteorologist, when he received this weather update.

However, like a good friend and with a sense of humor, the 100-meter Olympic winner advised the Paralympian to prepare for a typical season in this region of the United States.

Welcome to Florida in Hurricane season. Better get your hurricane party together — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) October 8, 2024

Lyles was born in Florida and has lived there ever since. For Lyles, hurricanes are a seasonal occurrence, and while he is cautious and aware of their terrible potential, he is also prepared to face such challenges from Mother Nature.

The meteorological department has issued several warnings as the hurricane, currently at a catastrophic category five status, is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday at approximately 7:00 p.m.