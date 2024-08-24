Noah Lyles Calls Paris 200M Bronze More Impressive Than 100M Gold, Claps Back at Critics With Cheeky Message

Noah Lyles stirred controversy when he declared that his bronze medal performance in the 200-meter event at the Paris Olympics was more impressive than his gold medal win in the 100-meter race. He responded with a cheeky message to his detractors, defending his perspective on the relative merits of his achievements.

In a GQ Sports interview featured on their Instagram, Lyles explained why he valued his 200-meter bronze over his 100-meter gold. The American sprinter overcame various challenges to meet his 2024 season goals. Despite facing criticism, support from fans, family, and friends motivated him to pursue Olympic medals.

The video included numerous comments from his followers, one of which attracted his attention, which read:

“Noah Lyles winning bronze with Covid might be more impressive than gold. Covid had my lungs in hell.”

Zito from X posted this, and Lyles accepted the statement made by the social media user, saying:

“Definitely agree with that. The crazier thing is that people still think I didn’t have it. That’s wild.”

Lyles, known for his openness with supporters, acknowledged the 200-meter bronze was more challenging than the 100-meter gold. At the Stade de France, spectators witnessed Lyles narrowly defeat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by 0.005 seconds, thanks to a well-timed lean at the finish line.

The dramatic 100-meter victory, where Lyles beat the season’s world lead holder (9.79), heightened expectations for his 200-meter performance. His third-place finish in the 200-meter final surprised many, especially upon learning he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The athlete also stated in the video that many people questioned whether he ran with the illness, which he laughed off. “Were you surprised that you even medaled?” the host asked, to which the six-time world champion replied, saying:

“No, I wasn’t surprised. I wanted first.”

Even though Lyles was aware of his condition, he was not surprised to receive the bronze medal, as he had hoped to win the gold in the 200 meters. Aside from the medal discussion, the American sprinter also had a message for his supporters and critics who watched the Paris Olympics, stating:

“No matter if you were a hater or you loved me, thanks for watching, cause I know you watched.”

With a smirk, Lyles admitted that it didn’t matter if his admirers or critics saw him compete at the pinnacle of track and field. He simply stated that no matter what their intentions were, everyone turned in to watch the American sprinter shine like a light in the coveted event.