Noah Lyles Expresses Gratitude to Adidas Designer for Custom ‘Icon’ Logo and Necklace: “Honored to Work With You”

Noah Lyles is all set to make another statement with his newest venture, which might set his brand apart in an iconic way. The sprinter, who has often shot for opportunities beyond the track, be it in the fashion world or marketing his likeness, recently came up with the idea of having a logo; and to make sure the deal was sealed in, he took some help from his sponsor, Adidas.

Over the past six months, Lyles has worked with Adidas’s leading footwear designer, Federico Maccapani, to create a logo for himself. The duo collaborated and aligned their creative visions, and the result was a stylized typography sample bearing the term ‘Icon‘ with a star on it.

He expressed gratitude to Maccapani in his Instagram story, who announced the collaboration.

“So honored to work with you on this project”

The sprinter took the opportunity to soft launch his collaborative creation at the New York Fashion Week with the help of a statement piece of jewelry. A chunky neckpiece made with pearls that he paired with his Loewe top contained a diamond-encrusted version of the logo as the pendant.

But that’s not all since he also posted a trailer from the NYFW, showing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his time on the runway. These video clips included shots of him trying on his clothes, showing off his sneakers, and, most importantly, his ‘Icon’ neckpiece.

All these shots came together under ‘Icon TV’—presumably a production house or a moniker for Lyles’ teasers and video compilations. The brand and the over-the-top logo make sense for someone with a magnanimous personality like Lyles.

The 27-year-old’s bold statements and loud persona have become a center of controversies. From fellow competitors to fans, everyone has a lot to say about Lyles, be it in a positive light or negative. However, all that matters for him is bringing his passion – track and field – to the limelight through his banter.

With his NYFW appearances and a stunning runway walk for not one but two designers, Lyles now seems to be opening up new avenues of shining the spotlight on his work.

As someone who has championed the coexistence of fashion and sports, even encouraging his teammates to dress up for press conferences, Lyles’ brand may finally combine the two into his brainchild.