Noah Lyles’ Mother Expresses Concern for Son’s Athletic Career: “What’s Going to Happen When the Lights and the Cameras Go Away”

Many new and old track fans are well aware of Noah Lyles’ relationship with his parents. He is quite close to them, particularly his mother, whom he credits for his athletic accomplishments. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Keisha Bishop expressed concern for her son, despite his competitive track career.

The six-time world champion had overcome numerous obstacles in his life to become who he is now. He is very honest about his problems because he believes that informing the world about himself is the key to avoiding mental stress, which is something any athlete wants to avoid if they are chasing big goals like Lyles.

The attention is undoubtedly on him for the Olympic season, but it has also worried his mother, as she states:

“When I see him now, I worry about what’s going to happen when the lights and the cameras go away, because it’s almost like an adrenaline rush that you get.”

All of Lyles’ accomplishments for himself and his country have given him the name and fame he enjoys today. His mother, on the other hand, is concerned about the aftereffects of all the glitz and glamor, which will fade away from her child eventually.

Not all athletes are aware of this harsh reality, and she, as a former sprinter, even if not of the same caliber as her son, can relate, as she states:

“I know what it’s like to see yourself on TV, I know what it’s like to see your name in the newspaper constantly, and everybody recognizes your name. And then I know what it’s like when all of that goes away.”

Keisha and her son, Noah, are close. Because they live only 30 minutes apart, her mother’s instincts dictate that she accompany her son wherever he goes, whether it’s for one of his commercial assignments or anything track-related.

And, with all due caution, she is fully aware of the devastating influence that fame can have on someone as gifted as Noah. Keisha has always been protective of her children, and she has been with Lyles during his darkest days, as he recalls in the Netflix docuseries ‘Sprint’.

Noah Lyles Owes His Track Career to His Mother

As a child, Lyles could only dream of being a professional athlete because he suffered from asthma. Every day, he and his athletic dream were drifting apart, and he recalls the difficult periods he spent in hospitals, obtaining medications all night. However, at these times, he was helped by his mother, who spent time with him and held Lyles all night to console him.

Keisha understood that her child was going through one of the most difficult times of his life, so she offered Noah all the emotional support he required. She also recalls how there would be just two of them awake in the entire house, and she would motivate her son to overcome his asthma and pursue his sporting goals.

Keisha constantly urges her children to embrace life with full confidence, and even if they fail to achieve something, she wants them to never give up and give their all to each activity they undertake. This desire became the sole reason Noah was able to overcome the hurdles and reach the athletic prowess he possesses today.