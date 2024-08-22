Noah Lyles Reflects on Emotions Post-100M Finals and the Lean That Secured His Gold

Sep 15, 2023; Eugene, OR, USA; Noah Lyles (USA) during the Prefontaine Classic press conference at the Graduate Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles has been attending interviews on numerous podcasts since becoming the Olympic 100-meter champion. In a photo-finish ending to the 100-meter final, Noah Lyles clinched gold with a hair’s breadth victory, his torso’s forward lean at the finish line proving decisive.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show on YouTube, the host inquired about Lyles’ immediate thoughts after crossing the finish line, noting his worried expression.

“What made you think you had lost the 100 meters?” Dan Patrick asked. To which Lyles replied-

“I’ve had races all throughout the year that have been, you know, the smallest of margins, and usually I’ve that feeling, and at the end of the race, I just didn’t have that feeling. I didn’t know where I was during the race.”

The American sprinter explained that he typically feels confident about his finishes, even in close races. Having competed in numerous events this year, he understands the nature of tight competitions against strong opponents.

However, Lyles experienced a different emotion at the Paris Olympics, as he was uncertain of his position throughout the race. Like the spectators, he eagerly awaited the results of the 100-meter sprint.

Patrick also expressed interest in the lean that secured Lyles’ first Olympic gold medal. “How often do you practice that lean at the tape?” he asked the six-time world champion.

“I actually don’t practice it. It’s kind of just natural.”

Despite never practicing it, the 27-year-old’s instinctive lean proved crucial for his victory. As a professional athlete, Lyles understood the rules: the torso determines the winner at the finish line, and extending an arm can propel the chest further forward.

He also emphasized that timing the lean was critical, noting that many competitors lean too early in the final meters, potentially costing them positions.

The entire 100-meter contest came down to the wire. Aside from first and second-place finishes, all other positions were determined by the smallest of margins.

Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson both ran 9.79 seconds, while Fred Kerley finished third with a 9.81. Akani Simbine finished fourth in 9.82 seconds, followed by Lamont Marcell Jacobs in fifth at 9.85. Letsile Tebogo finished sixth with 9.86, Kenny Bednarek finished seventh with 9.88, and Oblique Seville came in last with 9.91.