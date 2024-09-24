“Owe Everything That I Have”: Michael Johnson Reveals How ‘Investing in His Sport’ Led to the Inception of Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Meet is already a hit among track and field fans who want to see something innovative and fresh.

Johnson recently spoke about his motto and idea behind his brainchild and how it will be different from the general Diamond League meets. Since the Grand Slam Track already promises a larger purse compared to the rest of the competitions, it requires a significant investment.

However, the track veteran firmly believed that an initiative like that deserved a chance. Being an entrepreneur and investor, he couldn’t let go of the sport and domain that gifted him years of success. In an address during his Hall of Fame honor at the Wanda Diamond League, he talked about how he made up his mind about the event.

“I’ve always stayed close to the sport. I owe everything that I have to this sport, and I’ve always wanted to be in a position to help…as an entrepreneur and investor myself, I decided…to invest in my own sport.“

The Grand Slam Track will follow the ‘mold’ of tennis grand slams and golf tournaments, with rewards at every leg. Confirming some other details about the event, Johnson also revealed that there will be four competitions spread across the spring of 2025. This way, viewers won’t have to wait every four years for one of the biggest track and field events.

Invest in what you believe in. pic.twitter.com/9DFaSTMnvf — Grand Slam Track (@GrandSlamTrack) September 24, 2024

The specific locations have not been announced yet, but Johnson admitted that they would focus on the US for this season. However, athletes from all over the world will be participating, and the veteran is particularly interested in Letsile Tebogo and Julien Alfred.

Just like in the Paris Olympics, where fans witnessed their favorite athletes on the track sharing their stories and aiming for a bigger vision, Johnson promised a similar experience at the Grand Slam Track.

“All of the things that you saw in Paris at the Olympics, the stories, the great athletes, and the head-to-head competition is what we’re providing to fans around the world.“

Apart from this, Johnson also feels that 2024 was a successful year in terms of boosting the sport’s viewership. With the Olympics, popular rivalries between some iconic athletes, controversial figures like Noah Lyles bringing the sport into the limelight, and many other reasons, the sport has seen a boom in viewership.

Banking on all of this, he wants the Grand Slam Track to offer a more exciting atmosphere for fans and increase the popularity of these athletes.